Eligible greenhouse operators can now apply for carbon-tax relief grants for the 2021 production year.

Commercial producers in B.C. who grow vegetables, ornamental flowers or plants, forest seedlings or nursery plants in greenhouses are eligible to apply for the grant if they meet the following criteria:

they sold more than $20,000 in goods in 2021;

they used natural gas or propane to heat their greenhouses or to produce carbon dioxide; and

they had a production area greater than 455 square metres.

The grant covers up to 80% of the carbon tax paid on natural gas and/or propane used for greenhouse heating or for carbon dioxide production in 2021.

Quick Facts:

Eligible growers may apply for carbon-tax relief until May 31, 2022.

Cannabis is not an eligible crop at any phase of production.

Greenhouse growers supply communities with fresh vegetables for about 10 months of the year.

B.C.'s largest greenhouse crops include tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers.

B.C.’s floriculture and nursery industries grow approximately 80 million greenhouse flowers and approximately 50 million potted plants per year.

Learn More:

For eligibility information and to apply, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/agriculture-seafood/programs/greenhouse-carbon-tax-relief-grant?