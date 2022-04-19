FDLE arrests Lake City man for possession of child sexual abuse material
For Immediate Release April 19, 2022 LAKE CITY, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Craig Allen Kennington, 57, of Lake City, today on five counts of possession of child sexual abuse material in violation of Florida Statute 827.071(5). The investigation began when agents discovered files containing child sexual abuse material being shared using peer-to-peer software from a computer in Columbia County. With the assistance of the Lake City Police Department, agents executed a search warrant at Kennington’s residence this morning, seizing his laptop computer. An on-scene forensic preview of the device revealed videos featuring children as young as 1 year old being sexually abused. Additional charges are possible pending further forensic analysis of the laptop. Kennington was arrested and booked into the Columbia County Jail on a no-bond status pending first appearance. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 3rd Judicial Circuit. Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at https://secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.
