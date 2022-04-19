Submit Release
News Search

There were 943 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,503 in the last 365 days.

FDLE arrests Lake City man for possession of child sexual abuse material

For Immediate Release April 19, 2022   LAKE CITY, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Craig Allen Kennington, 57, of Lake City, today on five counts of possession of child sexual abuse material in violation of Florida Statute 827.071(5).   The investigation began when agents discovered files containing child sexual abuse material being shared using peer-to-peer software from a computer in Columbia County. With the assistance of the Lake City Police Department, agents executed a search warrant at Kennington’s residence this morning, seizing his laptop computer.   An on-scene forensic preview of the device revealed videos featuring children as young as 1 year old being sexually abused. Additional charges are possible pending further forensic analysis of the laptop.   Kennington was arrested and booked into the Columbia County Jail on a no-bond status pending first appearance. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 3rd Judicial Circuit.   Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at https://secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001

You just read:

FDLE arrests Lake City man for possession of child sexual abuse material

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.