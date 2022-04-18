LA’s Eviction Moratorium Holds As Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Landlords’ Challenge

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court decided not to take up an appeal from the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles (AAGLA). The decision effectively leaves in place the city of L.A.’s ongoing eviction protections for renters negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
