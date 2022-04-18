Submit Release
He spent 30 years in prison on a wrongful murder conviction. A Chesa Boudin campaign promise will free him

Joaquin Ciria was arrested in 1990 for a murder in San Francisco that he insists he didn’t commit. On Monday, 32 years later, Superior Court Judge Brendan Conroy overturned the conviction and granted a new trial after a request from San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin. Boudin was following a recommendation made by his Innocence Commission.

He spent 30 years in prison on a wrongful murder conviction. A Chesa Boudin campaign promise will free him

