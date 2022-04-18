When a California motorist is arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and challenges suspension of his or her driver’s license, the Department of Motor Vehicles assigns an officer to preside over the hearing — and assigns the same officer, under longstanding DMV rules, to advocate for license suspension. That system, a state appeals court says, violates the driver’s constitutional right to a fair and impartial hearing.
Court tosses DMV rule as unconstitutional, saying it deprived Californians of fair hearings
