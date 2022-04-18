Submit Release
News Search

There were 944 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,503 in the last 365 days.

Court tosses DMV rule as unconstitutional, saying it deprived Californians of fair hearings

When a California motorist is arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and challenges suspension of his or her driver’s license, the Department of Motor Vehicles assigns an officer to preside over the hearing — and assigns the same officer, under longstanding DMV rules, to advocate for license suspension. That system, a state appeals court says, violates the driver’s constitutional right to a fair and impartial hearing.

You just read:

Court tosses DMV rule as unconstitutional, saying it deprived Californians of fair hearings

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.