Prime Minister to meet with High-Level U.S. Representatives in Barbados

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, April 19 - Prime Minister Dr the Hon. Keith Rowley will depart for Barbados tomorrow (Tuesday 19th April, 2022) where he will participate in a series of talks with high-level U.S. Representatives.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister will meet with U.S. Senator Chris Dodd who has been named the Special Advisor for the Summit of the Americas by US President Joseph Biden.

Senator Dodd is also expected to meet with other CARICOM Heads in Barbados.

On Wednesday 20th April, 2022, Prime Minister Rowley will attend a roundtable discussion on De-Risking and Correspondent Banking.

The event will be co-hosted by US Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA), Chairwoman of the US House Committee on Financial Services and Prime Minister of Barbados the Hon. Mia Mottley.

Chairwoman Waters will be accompanied at the meeting by members of the Financial Services Committee and other members of the US House of Representatives.

Other CARICOM Heads of Government, the CARICOM and OECS Secretaries-General and the President of the Caribbean Development Bank are also expected to attend.

The Roundtable Discussion on De-Risking and Correspondent Banking follows a number of engagements between CARICOM and Congresswoman Maxine Waters on the matter since 2019.

Prime Minister Rowley met with Congresswoman Waters during a visit to Washington D.C. in 2019 and held a meeting with her in March 2021, during Trinidad and Tobago’s Chairmanship of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, Senator the Hon Dr Amery Browne will accompany the Prime Minister on this trip.

Minister of Finance, the Hon. Colm Imbert will act as Prime Minister until Dr Rowley's return.

 

