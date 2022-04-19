Planning Minister Pennelope Beckles calls for environmental unselfishness throughout holiday weekend and beyond

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, April 19 - Recently appointed Planning and Development Minster Pennelope Beckles, in her capacity as Minister with responsibility for the environment, is extending the call for citizens to not only exercise caution with their physical heath over the Easter weekend, but to prioritise environmental health also.

The Minister notes that it is customary for the populace to enjoy camping, hiking, visiting the nation’s beaches along with a host of other eco activities especially during the long Easter weekend. However, Minister Beckles is sending out the message that we must be responsible for the sustainable enjoyment of our environmental resources, which includes Trinidad and Tobago’s physical land and marine features, our forests and biodiversity resources. According to the Minister, “Let us not be selfish with the beauty of our natural resources, future generations have the right to enjoy and partake in the benefits of a healthy environment as well.”

The Easter period is also part of the peak turtle nesting season in Trinidad and Tobago and with the long weekend, many also participate in turtle watching tours. Minister Beckles is further advocating for increased awareness and the appreciation of the fact that all five species of sea turtles visiting our shores are protected by law and everything must be done to ensure that we care for the beaches which they visit while we are enjoying our time in the sea, sun and sand.

Regarding the five visitors to our shores, the Leatherback turtle is listed as vulnerable, the Loggerhead is also vulnerable, the Hawksbill is critically endangered, the Green turtle is endangered and the Olive Ridley is listed as another vulnerable species. Trinidad and Tobago is still one of the most active turtle nesting sites in the western hemisphere and Government is continuing to do what is best to keep it that way.

Mr. Denny Dipchansingh, Conservator of Forests and Chief Game Warden, Forestry Division of the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries also states: “The public can assist us in protecting the Sea Turtles by not sitting on them, as this can destroy their organs or even kill them, avoid exposing the turtles to bright lights, reduce the disposal of any marine debris (plastic and other garbage), as this can result in the reptiles becoming entangled. Also, if you observe anyone bringing harm to the turtles please contact either the Forestry Division or the Police for assistance.”

With regard to legislation, Legal notice No.89, Vol.53, No.37 seeks to protect sea turtle species. This Act was made legal on 28th March 2014, with the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) declaring all five species Environmentally Sensitive Species (ESS). The Conservator of Forests also adds that Section 2 of the Conservation of Wild Life Act (CoWA) states that a Protected Animal is any animal not listed or mentioned under the Second or Third Schedule of the Act.

As a consequence, the penalty for causing injury to sea turtles is a fine of $100,000 and a two-year jail term.

Minister Beckles also adds that a Cabinet appointed National Sea Turtle Task Force, Chaired by the Environmental Management Authority’s (EMA) Ms. Nadra Nathai-Gyan, is also contributing to sea turtle conservation as part of a tripartite approach involving government agencies, communities and researchers ensuring that Trinidad and Tobago’s reputation as a defender of turtle conservation is upheld.

The Ministry of Planning and Development pledges its continuing role in preserving Trinidad and Tobago’s biodiversity and environmental resources as we continue to work towards the goals of the National Environmental Policy 2018 (NEP), which supports the important role of citizens in environmental management and sustainable development. Globally, we also seek to achieve the sustainable development goals, in this case climate action, life below water and life on land, SDGs 13, 14 and 15 respectively.

The Minister also reiterates the view that the environmental stewardship of our citizens coupled with Government’s continued collaboration with researchers and communities, future generations will be able to enjoy Trinidad and Tobago’s biodiversity resources, as well as the presence of these magnificent turtle species.