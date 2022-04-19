Youth Minister Tours ECIAF Campus Before Start of YAHP

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, April 19 - ‘The University of Trinidad and Tobago’s Eastern Caribbean Institute of Agriculture and Forestry (ECIAF) Campus is, by far, the most appropriate institution for our Youth Agricultural Homestead Programme (YAHP) students. Having toured the facilities today, I think they are ready to administer the one-year Certificate Course in Agriculture and Agro-Processing. Thus, the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service feels even more confident in the partnership with UTT and ECIAF for the first class and robust rollout mechanisms for the upcoming Youth Agricultural Homestead and National Service Programmes’.

This from the Honourable Foster Cummings, Minister of Youth Development and National Service, after his visit to the University of Trinidad and Tobago’s ECIAF Campus, Centeno, North Bank Road, Caroni, on Monday 11th April 2022. During the extensive visit, Minister Cummings toured the campus, which will facilitate the training of approximately 200 YAHP students.

Dr Marlon Knights - Programme Professor in Biosciences, Agriculture and Food Technologies (BAFT), UTT, led the Minister and his team through the facility, including Poultry Pens, Goat Pens, the Sales Office and the Innovation Centre. Dr Knights explained, “This is the premier institute for training agricultural service providers. Our core focus remains agricultural production and forest management with a significant emphasis on practical training.”

Successful YAHP applicants, in Year 1, will be enrolled in a full-time programme at the ECIAF Campus in Centeno which will focus on Agricultural Apprenticeship Training. Year 2 will expose participants to Practical Agriculture and Business Development. On completion of the “in-person” training, successful participants will be awarded a Certificate in Agriculture and Agro-Processing. In the second year, participants who have attained the necessary grades and maintained the required attendance rate will then qualify to receive a grant, starter home and shed to pursue their agri-business ventures.

Minister Cummings was accompanied by Mr Farook Hosein – Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth Development and National Service; Mrs Cherryl-Ann Solomon – Deputy Permanent Secretary, MYDNS and Mr Sean Ramrattan – Director, Youth Affairs Division, MYDNS.

The Ministry of Youth Development and National Service (MYDNS) remains committed to bringing all stakeholders together to promote youth development and encourages civic-minded citizens to contribute to national service across Trinidad and Tobago.