Alexei Overchuk meets with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan

RUSSIA, April 19 - Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei
Overchuk met with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher
Grigoryan.
The two officials discussed the current issues of
Russian-Armenian cooperation in trade and the economy.
They also touched on the progress on restoring
transport links in the South Caucasus, which is part of the efforts of the trilateral
working group co-chaired by the deputy prime ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
the Republic of Armenia
and the Russian Federation.
