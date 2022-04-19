Submit Release
Alexei Overchuk meets with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan

RUSSIA, April 19 - Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk met with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.

The two officials discussed the current issues of Russian-Armenian cooperation in trade and the economy.

They also touched on the progress on restoring transport links in the South Caucasus, which is part of the efforts of the trilateral working group co-chaired by the deputy prime ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation.



