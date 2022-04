RUSSIA, April 19 - The officials discussed current and future bilateral energy cooperation.

Alexander Novak meets with Energy Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bolat Akchulakov and Chairman of the Board of KazMunayGas Magzum Mirzagaliyev

The officials discussed key bilateral projects and future cooperation in the power industry and the fuel-and-energy sector, including the production and transportation of oil and natural gas.