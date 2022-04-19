Minister Hinds overseas on Official Business

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, April 19 - Port of Spain: The Ministry of National Security wishes to advise that Minister of National Security, the Honourable Fitzgerald Hinds M.P., will be overseas on official business for the period April 19 – 21, 2022.
During this time the Honourable Stuart R. Young M.P. will act as Minister of National Security.
