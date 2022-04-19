Submit Release
News Search

There were 947 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,510 in the last 365 days.

Minister Hinds overseas on Official Business

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, April 19 - Port of Spain: The Ministry of National Security wishes to advise that Minister of National Security, the Honourable Fitzgerald Hinds M.P., will be overseas on official business for the period April 19 – 21, 2022.

During this time the Honourable Stuart R. Young M.P. will act as Minister of National Security.

You just read:

Minister Hinds overseas on Official Business

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.