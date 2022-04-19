Employer Fined $175,000 For Workplace Fatality

Submit Release
A Saskatchewan company pleaded guilty to one violation of occupational health and safety regulations in Regina Provincial Court on February 3, 2022.

A fine of $125,000 plus a surcharge of $50,000 was imposed on April 12, 2022. Two additional charges were stayed. 

Blair's Crop Solutions Inc. pleaded guilty to contravening clause 156(a) of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996 (being an employer, fail to ensure that all powered mobile equipment is inspected by a competent person for defects and unsafe conditions as often as is necessary to ensure that it is capable of safe operation, resulting in the death of a worker).

Charges stemmed from a workplace incident that occurred on March 24, 2020, at a worksite near Lipton, Saskatchewan where a worker was located deceased under a tractor. 

Labour Relations and Workplace Safety, in partnership with the Workers' Compensation Board, supports and promotes Mission: Zero - zero workplace injuries, zero fatalities and zero suffering. We are all responsible for keeping ourselves and each other safe and healthy at work.

