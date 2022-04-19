Submit Release
Government Calls For Nominations For Mental Health And Addictions Award

CANADA, April 19 - Released on April 19, 2022

Canada's premiers have announced a one-time award for excellence in mental health and addictions care. Each province and territory will present its own award and share best practices so all Canadians can benefit from innovations in this area.

"I am pleased to extend a call for nominations for this $5,000 award," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Everett Hindley said. "We are committed to supporting high-quality mental health and addictions services in Saskatchewan. An important part of that is recognizing and supporting innovation and service excellence."

Non-governmental, community, private sector, academic and Indigenous-led initiatives are eligible. Either an individual or an organization can be nominated.

Nominations are open until May 19 and can be submitted by email or mail. Visit saskatchewan.ca/MHAward2022 for nomination forms and information on eligibility criteria.

Award recipients will be announced at a Premiers' meeting in July and recognized nationally. Saskatchewan's award will be formally presented in the fall.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Health Regina Phone: 306-787-4083 Email: media@health.gov.sk.ca

