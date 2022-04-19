STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police responds to report of drowning in town of Morgan

MORGAN, Vermont (Tuesday, April 19, 2022) — The Vermont State Police is investigating a report that two people drowned late Tuesday morning, April 19, 2022, in Seymour Lake in the town of Morgan.

State police dispatch was notified at about 11:45 a.m. by a witness who reported seeing two men on the lake in a canoe that subsequently overturned. The men began trying to swim back to shore, but the witness reported seeing them go under the water and not resurface. First-responding agencies from the area were unable to locate the individuals.

Members of the Vermont State Police, including the SCUBA Team, and VSP’s airboats are responding to the scene for what is expected to be a recovery operation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the state police’s Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

No further information is currently available. The state police will provide updates as the situation unfolds.

- 30 -