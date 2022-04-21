ASFAT Selects SSI ShipConstructor for Jinnah Class Frigate Program
Turkey’s ASFAT is providing design support and leadership for the vessels to be built at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works.VICTORIA, CANADA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASFAT (Askeri Fabrika ve Tersane İşletme A.Ş.), a state-owned leading Turkish defense contractor, has selected SSI ShipConstructor as the engineering and detailed design solution as part of their design support for the Pakistani Navy Jinnah Class Frigate program.
Founded in 2018 as part of the Turkish Ministry of National Defense, ASFAT is responsible for developing, managing, and utilizing the public naval shipyards in Turkey and providing design, construction, sustainment, and training for both Turkish and foreign navies.
“We’re excited to be working with a leader in the Turkish defense industry,” said SSI co-CEO Darren Larkins. “ASFAT has previously demonstrated its commitment to innovative technologies. By choosing SSI’s solution, they can take advantage of the latest innovations, reduce costs, and eliminate many of the typical change management risks present in naval projects.”
The ongoing project's needs demanded a solution that could be implemented quickly and return value as soon as possible. The use of SSI’s solutions also aligns ASFAT with global leaders from the US, Canadian, and other naval and coast guard shipbuilders currently designing, constructing, and delivering vessels for navies.
ASFAT was aided in making its decision by SSI’s Turkish Partner, TECNOR, whose local industry knowledge, shipbuilding experience, and sales and technical support will help ensure a smooth transition for ASFAT.
About ASFAT
ASFAT, within the body of the Ministry of National Defense, Turkey, was formed in 2018 to manage and utilize the facilities and capabilities of the 27 military factories and three naval shipyards to serve the global defense industry benefiting from Turkish national facilities. ASFAT functions by taking orders from public and private customers, and national and international purchasers. To learn more, visit: asfat.com.tr/
About SSI
SSI makes it easy to solve the shipbuilding industry's unique challenges by empowering shipbuilders to focus on the business of shipbuilding. We realize the rapidly evolving technologies that define the future of shipbuilding and understand how to implement them specifically for shipbuilders. For over 30 years, our team has been globally recognized for our shipbuilding-specific solutions for the design, engineering, construction, and maintenance of shipbuilding projects. To learn more, visit: SSI-corporate.com.
