April 19, 2022 - Attorney General Miyares Secures First Writ of Actual Innocence

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General

Jason S. Miyares Attorney General

202 North 9th Street Richmond, Virginia 23219 804-786-2071 FAX 804-786-1991 Virginia Relay Service 800-828-1120

Attorney General Miyares Secures First Writ of Actual Innocence

~ The Office of the Attorney General Successfully Petitioned the Virginia Court of Appeals for a Writ of Actual Innocence in the case of Michael Haas ~

RICHMOND, VA – The Virginia Court of Appeals announced today that it issued a writ of actual innocence for Michael Haas, who was falsely convicted of sexually assaulting his sons in 1994. The Court agreed with the Office of the Attorney General and attorneys for Mr. Haas that current medical advancements proved that the medical testimony used for the sentencing was unreliable.

“Today, our justice system prevailed and righted a wrong by giving a falsely convicted man a writ of actual innocence. I’m extremely proud of my office’s role in securing justice for an innocent man,” said Attorney General Miyares.

Following the announcement, Mr. Haas said that "I would like to thank the Office of the Attorney General for their work on my case, and for seeing the truth."

Virginia’s actual innocence system was designed to exonerate petitioners whose convictions no longer stand due to advances in scientific and medical evidence. Mr. Haas’ case is unique because it demonstrates our system works as envisioned.

Read the court's opinion HERE.

