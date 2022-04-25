Innovative Transaction Sparks New Era of Growth for the Atlanta HVAC Industry
Clout Home Services and PipeDreams set to define a new era of growth for the HVAC industry in Atlanta, Georgia and across the Southeast.
Frontline Capital Partners is pleased to bring together these two key players in the HVAC industry, believing they can transform the HVAC and Plumbing verticals in this geographic marketplace.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent transaction between Clout Home Services and PipeDreams is set to define a new era of growth for the HVAC industry in Atlanta, Georgia and across the Southeast. The deal was facilitated by Frontline Capital Partners (Member FINRA. Registered Representative and Member of Walnut Creek Capital Advisors, LLC, a registered SEC, FINRA, and SIPC broker dealer), who was the investment banker for the deal and who also brought a new venture capital player into the Atlanta market-focused on growth and on future add-on acquisitions.
— Jim Bryja
PipeDreams and Clout Home Services have signed a landmark deal that is expected to bring a new wave of investment in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning market in Atlanta. The transaction was made possible by Frontline Capital Partners, an investment banking and business advisory firm that specializes in developing capitalization and operating strategies to unlock the full economic potential of their clients.
The transaction involved PipeDreams taking majority ownership in Clout Home Services as the newest addition to its portfolio of HVAC and Plumbing operating companies. Clout Home Services will be rebranded to Clout Heating & Air and continue to operate as an independent company under the leadership of its founders.
PipeDreams is a venture capital backed firm based in Alameda, California and specializes in helping plumbing and HVAC service businesses to grow their legacy and realize their full business potential. PipeDreams takes pride in focusing on companies that have a track record of excellence in customer service and employee wellbeing.
Currently, PipeDreams is building upon previous successes investing capital to transform the best plumbing and HVAC companies in the country.
“We are thrilled to add this growing company to our portfolio, and we are confident our investment and ongoing involvement will play a key role in the long-term success of Clout and its team,” said Dan Laufer, CEO of PipeDreams. “We value our new partnership with Clout because of their reputation, strong leadership, and our shared vision for using technology to create better customer and technician experiences.”
Instead of offering a set product at a set price, Clout Home Services provides holistic consulting and design services that ensure home comfort all year round. This business model is currently unique but is slated to become the new industry standard in HVAC.
“Clout Home Services was founded with the goal of providing Atlanta homeowners with a modern and safe home services experience by utilizing best-in-class technology and recruiting top talent,” said Ryan Elliott, Co-Founder and CEO of Clout Home Services.
“Frontline Capital Partners understood our value proposition and guided us through the process of finding a partner with the same goals. Our new partnership with Pipedreams is the perfect fit. Their unique expertise in local marketing, operations, and capital investments will empower us to expand the reach of our world class service.”
Clout Home Services fully embodies the type of business that PipeDreams takes an interest in. Beyond their unique business model and commitment to customer service, the company champions sustainability through its business practices. It is also launching a campaign to attract young, high-quality talent to the trades, using learning technologies to accelerate the process.
Their combination of business excellence, providing customer value, and supporting the next generation of skilled trade professionals has contributed to Clout Home Services’ fast-paced growth. By entering into this partnership with PipeDreams, the brand is expected to continue growing exponentially and transform the HVAC market in the process.
The transaction was made possible due to the support of Frontline Capital Partners' and is part of their ongoing interest in ensuring plumbing, electrical, or HVAC companies maximize value for their founders.
“Frontline Capital Partners is pleased to bring together these two key players in the HVAC industry. PipeDreams has a successful track record of assisting companies improve operational efficiencies and access capital for growth. Clout Home Services is the first investment they have made in the Southeast, and the goal is to pursue both organic and inorganic growth in the future with Clout as the platform company. We believe the combination of these two great organizations can transform the HVAC and Plumbing verticals in this geographic marketplace,” said Jim Bryja, Managing Partner at Frontline Capital Partners.
“PipeDreams has ample access to investment capital. There are many other HVAC and Plumbing businesses that are primed to enter their next phase of growth whose founders are pursuing a smooth transition and a way to monetize their equity over time. We look forward to bringing the two together in Atlanta and throughout the Southeast.”
Alongside bringing PipeDreams and Clout Home Services together, Frontline Capital Partners has helped a new venture capital player enter the Atlanta market. This new player is poised to invest in add-on acquisitions and drive further growth in the market.
If you work in the HVAC, plumbing, or electrical industry in Atlanta and the Southeast and would like to find out more about new opportunities in the sector, you can reach out to Jim Bryja at 404-983-0327 jbryja@frontlinecapitalpartners.com for more information.
Jim Bryja
Frontline Capital Partners
+1 404-983-0327
jbryja@frontlinecapitalpartners.com