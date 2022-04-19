State coastal commission to meet in Dare County April 28; Public hearings and Advisory Council meeting scheduled for April 27

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet April 28 at the Dare County Government Complex, 954 Marshall C. Collins Drive, Manteo. A public input and comment period is scheduled for noon. At the chair’s discretion, comments may be limited to three minutes per person.

The Coastal Resources Advisory Council (CRAC) will meet at 2 p.m. on April 27 at the same location.

Two public hearings on Inlet Hazard Area (IHA) updates will be held, April 27 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hyde County Government Center, 30 Oyster Creek Road, Swan Quarter and April 27 at 4:00 p.m. at the Dare County Government Center, 954 Marshall C Collins Drive, Manteo.

All meetings are open to the public.

Agenda items for the commission meeting include: • Consideration of a variance request regarding beach mats • Consideration of Approval of the following Amendments: 15A NCAC .0304; .0305; .0306; .0308; .0309; .0310; 7J .1200; .1202; .1203; .1204; .1205; .1206; Repeal 7H .0104; 7J .1301-.1303 – Beach Management Plans; 15A NCAC 7M .0302; .0307; Repeal 7M .0301; .0303; .0306; .0308 - Shoreline Access Polices; 15A NCAC 07H .0208(b)(6) & 7H .1201 - Structural Boat Covers; 15A NCAC 7J .0403 & .0404 – Development Period Extension; 15A NCAC 07H. 0308 and 7H .1801 &.1805 – GP for Beach Bulldozing; 15A NCAC 07H. 030 and 7K .0208 - Elevation of Structures • Overview of CRC Estuarine Shoreline Rules & Stabilization • Overview of Virginia Estuarine Shoreline Rules & Stabilization • Proposed Changes to CAMA Land Use Planning Program Consistency Determinations • Proposed Extension of General Permit Timeframe

MEETING MATERIALS AND PRESENTATIONS: A full meeting agenda and briefing materials can be found on the CRC website. Times indicated on the agenda for individual items are subject to change.

