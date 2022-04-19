2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents The Last Grand Tour
The Trip of the Sherman Family — An Astonishing Trip to Italy in 1959 to 1960
This book brings another era to life. Interesting to compare the interpretation of events and personalities of Peg and Gib. The author brilliantly explained and clarified. Good read!”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Elizabeth B. Sherman will be one of the featured authors at the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled The Last Grand Tour. A book with a detailed collection of letters about the adventures and events of the Sherman family’s trip to Italy from 1959 to 1960 via ocean liner. The family members each shared their encounters during their eight-month stay in Italy as to their observations, anecdotes, and experiences as they went home to the United States. It features several Italian cities like Venice, Rome, Pisa, and rural villas outside France. The emotions of joy, sadness, and trials of life were overflowing.
— Linda Furguson, Amazon Customer Review
In the letters and postcards, other family members mention the hassles of dealing with the Italian authorities and varied bureaucrats; the culture and etiquette; the challenges of homeschooling the two older girls, and the appreciation of art masterpieces. It has a wide range of audiences that will be alluded to reading this travel book.
“This is a fun look at a typical 1950s family and their quite unusual adventures. Taking a year to travel and live in Europe, with three teenagers in tow, would be a crazy and fun plan for a 21st-century family, but in the 1950s to 1960s, without internet and without easy international phone access, who could imagine that today? And what education for those three kids! If you fancy yourself as a modern-day tourist a la “Eat Pray Love” and the land of “Downton Abbey” and Italy and Europe, this is a fun read.”
— Amazon Customer Review
