April 19, 2022

APD Home and Community-Based Care Providers to Receive $502.7 Million to Benefit Floridians with Disabilities

The Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD) and Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) are excited to announce the recent approval of $502.7 million in Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP) funding to be distributed to providers.

“APD appreciates Governors DeSantis’ continuing support of our vital service providers,” said APD Director Barbara Palmer. “We are thrilled that our providers will have access to FMAP funding, boosting Home and Community-Based care. The foundation of this funding plan builds on APD’s dedication to ensuring that vulnerable Floridians have the resources they need to thrive in their communities. These funds will make a huge difference to attract qualified applicants to serve our vulnerable customers.”

“From the beginning of his administration, Governor DeSantis has led the charge amongst the nation’s governors in putting Florida’s seniors and most vulnerable first,” said Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller. “The Agency is pleased to award this enhanced funding to Florida’s home and community-based services providers who are working hard to address record increases in operational costs and challenges in recruiting and retaining staff.”

Under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, the state proposed a historic amount of financial assistance for direct care service provider use. With the recent approval of Florida’s FMAP proposal, funds will be distributed to enhance, expand and strengthen Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) offerings for Floridians with disabilities and to support healthcare workers under the Medicaid program.

An award letter from the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) will be sent to each provider who applied, notifying them of their awarded amount. AHCA will first prioritize payments to eligible iBudget Florida providers and will then work in partnership with Long-Term Care Managed Care Plans to make payments to eligible providers within the Long-Term Care Managed Care Program. A contract must be signed by each provider before funds can be released. These funds must be distributed by June 30, 2023.

Additionally, AHCA will have a supplemental application period for a one-time retention payment for HCBS providers utilizing 1099 Contracted Workers who provide services through the agency’s Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) programs. Eligible providers will have 30 days to complete the application for funding. Providers must apply by May 20, 2022.

More information on the application process and a list of eligible provider types can be found here. The application process for eligible providers is to ensure appropriate measures are put in place to prevent fraud, waste, and abuse.

About APD

APD supports people with developmental disabilities to live, learn, and work in their communities. The agency annually serves more than 58,000 Floridians with severe forms of autism, cerebral palsy, spina bifida, intellectual disabilities, Down syndrome, Phelan-McDermid syndrome, and Prader-Willi syndrome. For more information about the Agency for Persons with Disabilities, visit APDcares.org or call toll-free 1-866-APD-CARES (1-866-273-2273).

