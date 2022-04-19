Submit Release
News Search

There were 941 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,547 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Detour to Begin for Route 31 Brothersvalley Stonycreek Bridge Project in Somerset County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that a traffic detour will go into effect on Thursday, April 21, in order to start work replacing the bridge that carries Route 31 over the Stonycreek River in Stonycreek Township, Somerset County.

Starting Thursday, traffic will follow Route 1003 (Brotherton Road) to Route 2047 (Mason Dixon Highway), to Route 2030 (Main Street), through Berlin, to Route 160 (Main Street/Huckleberry Highway) north, back to Route 31(Brothersvalley Road). This 11-mile detour will remain in place until May 5.

At this time, demolition work on the existing bridge will begin. The contractor will then build a single-span composite steel rolled beam bridge. Other work will include minor approach work, pavement and drainage upgrades and guide rail replacement.

All work on this $1.27 million project is expected to be completed by July 2022. Work is weather dependent.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.Penndot.pa.gov/District9

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter  and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

# # #

You just read:

Traffic Detour to Begin for Route 31 Brothersvalley Stonycreek Bridge Project in Somerset County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.