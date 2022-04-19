Traffic Detour to Begin for Route 31 Brothersvalley Stonycreek Bridge Project in Somerset County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that a traffic detour will go into effect on Thursday, April 21, in order to start work replacing the bridge that carries Route 31 over the Stonycreek River in Stonycreek Township, Somerset County.

Starting Thursday, traffic will follow Route 1003 (Brotherton Road) to Route 2047 (Mason Dixon Highway), to Route 2030 (Main Street), through Berlin, to Route 160 (Main Street/Huckleberry Highway) north, back to Route 31(Brothersvalley Road). This 11-mile detour will remain in place until May 5.

At this time, demolition work on the existing bridge will begin. The contractor will then build a single-span composite steel rolled beam bridge. Other work will include minor approach work, pavement and drainage upgrades and guide rail replacement.

All work on this $1.27 million project is expected to be completed by July 2022. Work is weather dependent.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

