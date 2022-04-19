Public Meeting and Plans Display for the Route 1009 (Dutch Road) Bridge Replacement Project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is presently developing plans for the Route 1009 (Dutch Road) Bridge Replacement Project in Allegheny and East Carroll townships, Cambria County.

This project consists of replacement of the existing two-span bridge superstructure that carries Route 1009 (Dutch Road) over Chest Creek. The project will also involve minor roadway approach work including guide rail upgrades and roadway approach paving. A detour will be implemented during construction.

The purpose of this meeting is to provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project. Representatives from PennDOT will be available to answer questions and receive comments regarding the project. The comments of all individuals, groups or organizations are welcome. Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should attend the meeting.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Allegheny Township building, 107 Storm Road, Loretto, PA 15940

The meeting location is accessible to persons with disabilities. Any person requiring special aid or additional information regarding the meeting may contact the project manager, Nathan D. Hoover, by phone 814-317-3079 or by e-mail nhooverr@pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

