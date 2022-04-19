Peter Foxhoven Gives His Top Reasons Why Fantasy is Good for the Brain

Despite the fun and immature reputation often given to fantasy genres, Peter Foxhoven says it is helpful for brain development.

DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adults who love fantasy literature should be excited to realize that science is on their side, says Peter Foxhoven in recent comments. As a fan of Conan the Barbarian and other fictional tales, Peter Foxhoven believes fantasy genres are good for the mind “Fantasy helps people grow in several ways by challenging what is actually possible,” says Peter Foxhoven. “Not only can the impossible happen, but our empathy and imagination are piqued by these storylines. While you might not learn facts about life in a fictional book, you do learn about emotional responses, and you are placed in scenarios that provoke various responses from different character types.”He says fiction can help people build a kind of emotional intelligence that isn’t often discovered through nonfiction writing. “You are placed in a character’s shoes—maybe even more than one,” he says. “Even though the scenarios are impossible or completely made up, you feel what that character feels. Good fiction puts you in scenarios you would never really experience, allowing you to really get caught up in the ‘what if’ of it all.”He says another valuable aspect of fiction is how it stretches the imagination. Rather than only covering what’s already occurred or known, fiction looks at possible outcomes, different scenarios, and alternate realities. He says that adults shouldn’t outgrow their desire to be inspired by the unlikely. In some cases, the inspiration is to not reach a fictional point and realize a healthy fear—like in dystopian novels that warn about imaginative Armageddon scenarios from war, greed, or pollution.Studies have shown that fiction readers tend to understand their peers better and have more empathy towards others. As they follow along with made-up characters, they experience what that character is experiencing and feel the character's feelings.“Fiction has even helped us understand what often causes evil globally,” Peter Foxhoven says . “You don’t just hear the survivor's story in most cases. Fictional stories are allowed to explore what causes the negative behavior and what causes the heroic response. We start to understand the starting points for where someone goes wrong and why they might fall off the rails. Great fiction doesn’t just present a ‘bad guy who is easy to hate—it typically makes you identify with the bad characters and feel annoyed with the heroes.”He says that adults who still love fantasy are sometimes ridiculed for being nerds or immature, but the opposite is often true. “Look for a friend or partner who loves fantasy, and you will probably find someone who is more emotionally in tune with you and others than someone who only reads nonfiction,” he says. “While it isn’t a perfect way to measure a person, what someone reads and watches can often tell you how they see the world.”