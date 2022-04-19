Standard Gas Spring Industry Is Projected To Achieve a Global Market Size of USD 3 Billion by Registering A CAGR Of 10% in The Forecast Period 2021-2031

Gas Spring Market By Product (Gas Springs, Dampers), By Maximum Force (Below 250 N Gas Springs, 251 – 500 N Gas Springs), Mounting Orientation (Horizontal Gas Springs, Vertical Gas Springs), By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket) - Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville, MD, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per industry analysis by Fact.MR - a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global gas spring market is poised to expand at a substantial CAGR of a little over 10% during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Historically, the market has witnessed a growth rate of 4.5% over the past 5 years, owing to mounting demand from sectors such as automotive, industrial machinery, and furniture on the back of exponentially rising population, urbanization, and consumer household spending across the globe. Moreover, demand for gas springs is reaching new potential with the rising healthcare facilities and isolation centres across the globe.

One size doesn’t fits all has enabled manufacturers to follow innovative manufacturing techniques to create tailored gas springs that can be combined in a multitude of ways to create a cost-effective product that is customer-centric. Customization has been the essence for market growth owing to diversified applications.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for gas springs is anticipated to add 2.6X value by 2031.

Demand for gas springs in healthcare is expected to expand at a substantial CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period.

North America is the supreme market with a value of more than US$ 860 Mn in 2020, and is projected to expand at a substantial CAGR of approx. 9.7% over the next ten years.

The aftermarket segment for gas springs is projected to exhibit a high growth rate of around 10.5% CAGR, while OEMs, under sales channel, of are projected to add 2.6X value by 2031.

The market in South Asia is set to surge at 11% CAGR, and is set to be valued at over US$ 800 Mn in 2031, owing to increasing population & urbanization and increased volume of industrial machinery and automation.

By maximum force, 750-1000 N gas springs are poised to provide higher opportunity for manufacturers by virtue of increasing use in healthcare and furniture, and development of electric vehicles with advanced automated systems. The 750-1000 N segment is poised to progress at a CAGR of 10.5% over the next ten years.

Key Points Covered in Horizontal Gas Springs Industry Survey:

Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)

Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis

COVID-19 Impact on Gas Springs and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

Why is the U.S. a Prominent Market for Gas Springs?

During the historical period of 2016-2020, the U.S. market for gas springs expanded at a promising pace of 4.1% CAGR. Use of gas springs with advanced locking and damping systems across the healthcare sector and aerospace applications is poised to provide immense opportunity in the short- to medium-term duration.

Furniture retail is a vital part of the economy in the United States. The U.S. home goods industry encompasses the development, distribution, and retail of home furniture, decorative accessories, and office equipment. This is enabling relative growth for gas springs, as demand for furniture is mounting.

In addition, the United States spends the most on healthcare, with an average of US$ 10,224 per capita, which is twice as much on healthcare as other nations, and bodes well for gas spring demand.

Competitive Landscape

ADB SAFEGATE, Stabilus GmbH, Beijer Alma, Barnes Group, Suspa GmbH, BANSBACH EASYLIFT, Camloc, Dadco, Special Springs, DICTATOR Technik GmbH, Pascal Engineering, Tecapres, and Showa Corporation are identified as key players manufacturing gas springs.

Aforementioned players rely on a blend of organic and inorganic strategies to increase penetration across lucrative markets. These strategies include new product launches, collaborations and partnerships with prominent players in automotive, healthcare and aerospace industry, acquisitions of emerging players, and strengthening of regional and global distribution networks.

In 2020, TECAPRES has been named as a supplier of gas springs for Renault Automotive. TECAPRES has been striving to achieve the highest standards of quality and service demanded by the automotive industry. This supplier agreement would boost the sales of TECAPRES and provide substantial growth in the market share.

In 2019, Stabilus, a global leader in gas springs, damping systems, and electromechanical drives for motion control, has acquired General Aerospace GmbH ('General Aerospace'), a well-known provider of motion control solutions for the aerospace industry. This advancement would harness the gas spring business development in aerospace industry.

In 2018, Industrial Gas Springs Group Holdings Limited, a recognised designer, maker, and supplier of customised gas springs, was acquired by Barnes Group Inc., a multinational distributor of highly engineered goods and differentiated industrial technologies.

Key Companies Profiled

Stabilus GmbH

Beijer Alma

Barnes Group

Suspa GmbH

BANSBACH EASYLIFT

Camloc

Dadco

Special Springs

DICTATOR Technik GmbH

Pascal Engineering

Tecapres

Showa Corporation

Key Market Segments Covered

Product Gas Springs Lockable Gas Springs Standard Gas Springs Dampers Hydraulic Gas Spring Dampers Friction Gas Spring Dampers



Maximum Force Below 250 N Gas Springs 251 – 500 N Gas Springs 501 – 750 N Gas Springs 751 – 1000 N Gas Springs Above 1000 N Gas Springs



Mounting Orientation Horizontal Gas Springs Vertical Gas Springs Vertical Rod Up Gas Springs Vertical Rod Down Gas Springs Custom Orientation



Maximum Stroke Length <75 mm Gas Springs 76 - 150 mm Gas Springs 151 - 300 mm Gas Springs 301 - 450 mm Gas Springs >450 mm Gas Springs



Sales Channel OEM Sales of Gas Springs Aftermarket Sales of Gas Springs



Application Gas Springs for Automotive Gas Springs for Aerospace, Marine & Rail Gas Springs for Home and Office Equipment Gas Springs for Industrial Machinery & Automation Gas Springs for Healthcare Others



