2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Beating The Odds: 82 Years At The Kentucky Derby
Betting, Bloodlines, and the History of Horse Racing
Those of lesser health could not indulge in this type of alcohol abuse and quick recovery, which, as I see it, is a blessing in disguise.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Authors John S. Sutton Jr. and Amber D. Sims will be one of the featured authors at the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with their published book titled Beating The Odds: 82 Years At The Kentucky Derby. It is the autobiography of a man who has attended the Kentucky Derby for eighty-two years consecutively. He has been living a unique lifestyle in trend with his derby moments. He had an unusual childhood and has been exposed to good or bad. It encountered life experiences that would give less privilege to other people. It features pictures and legacies to substantiate the true-to-life events that happened.
— Excerpt from Beating the Odds
“Race fan or not, this is an enjoyable read. Mr. Sutton takes you to 82 Kentucky Derbies and explains his love for Thoroughbreds and racing all started in his very own bloodlines.”
— Barnes & Noble Customer Review
“Not only is it an amazing fact that a person could and did attend 82 consecutive Kentucky Derby's also a glimpse into his personal and business life! Even if you do not like horse racing, it is interesting reading!”
— Amazon Customer Review
Born in 1931 in Kentucky, John S. Sutton enrolled at the University of Louisville, School of Arts and Sciences, and majored in Biology. In 1953, he received the degree. In August of the same year, he was inducted into the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and was discharged in 1955. After his discharge, he worked, received another degree, and was later promoted as vice president for thirty-five years, and then he retired.
Beating The Odds: 82 Years At The Kentucky Derby
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
