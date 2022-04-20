Submit Release
News Search

There were 854 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,360 in the last 365 days.

Snorble Lands $10 Million Investment to Boost Growth

Imagine a better bedtime for your child

Snorble Funding of $10m

GK Venture Partners Come on Board to Help Unlock a Limitless World of Creativity and Imagination

We are humbled that GK Venture Partners share our vision and are enabling us to accelerate the growth of an already inspired team that deserves credit for putting us in this great position.”
— Mike Rizkalla, CEO Snorble
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inspiration to nurture the development of children by unlocking a limitless world of creativity and imagination has led to ten million dollars landing on the desk at Snorble company headquarters.

GK Venture Partners shares the Snorble philosophy that bringing positivity and balance to a child’s routine can create a brighter day and calmer night for everyone in the family. So, the New Jersey-based firm has underlined their confidence in Snorble’s ability to enhance the way in which families interact with a substantial investment.

“Backing to the tune of $10 million is a significant belief in the Snorble® concept for an organization still in the pre-revenue phase,” said Snorble Co-Founder and CEO, Mike Rizkalla. “We are standing at the foothills of a whole world of imagination that we will deliver through our immersive Lullaboo™ platform as we close in on the initial Snorble product launch.

“We are humbled that GK Venture Partners share our vision and are enabling us to accelerate the growth of an already inspired team that deserves credit for putting us in this great position.”

Snorble Inc. boasts a team that includes proven leaders in animation, storytelling, entertainment, child development, product engineering, voice recognition, AI, software engineering, design, marketing, and retail sales.

“We are pleased to partner with a technology innovator within the AI space dedicated to the health and wellness of children,” said GK Venture Partners EVP and CEO, Phil Salmon, on behalf of Michael Kaufman and Alan Garvey, who formed the self-funded private equity firm. “Snorble is an innovative company which has created a meaningful experience that promotes positive interactions with technology while fostering healthy habits through a unique combination of functionality, AI, and educational content.”

# # #

About Snorble:
The flagship Snorble product is an engaging and intelligent buddy that helps children and families develop healthy habits and bedtime routines. By blending proprietary natural language processing and AI with an animated character, Snorble creates an experience for families that has never been seen before. For more information about the company and its products, visit Snorble.com.

About GK Venture Partners:
GKVP is a self-funded private equity firm which launched in 2021 with the intent of reframing how private equity firms invest, by changing the lens through which opportunities are sourced and underwritten. GKVP is a New Jersey-based, African American-owned firm, with a focus on the technology, real estate, and industrials sectors. For more information, visit GKVenturePartners.com.

Michael Preston
Snorble
+1 781-363-0305
michael.preston@snorble.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Snorble: Imagine A Better Bedtime

You just read:

Snorble Lands $10 Million Investment to Boost Growth

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.