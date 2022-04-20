Snorble Lands $10 Million Investment to Boost Growth
GK Venture Partners Come on Board to Help Unlock a Limitless World of Creativity and Imagination
We are humbled that GK Venture Partners share our vision and are enabling us to accelerate the growth of an already inspired team that deserves credit for putting us in this great position.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inspiration to nurture the development of children by unlocking a limitless world of creativity and imagination has led to ten million dollars landing on the desk at Snorble company headquarters.
— Mike Rizkalla, CEO Snorble
GK Venture Partners shares the Snorble philosophy that bringing positivity and balance to a child’s routine can create a brighter day and calmer night for everyone in the family. So, the New Jersey-based firm has underlined their confidence in Snorble’s ability to enhance the way in which families interact with a substantial investment.
“Backing to the tune of $10 million is a significant belief in the Snorble® concept for an organization still in the pre-revenue phase,” said Snorble Co-Founder and CEO, Mike Rizkalla. “We are standing at the foothills of a whole world of imagination that we will deliver through our immersive Lullaboo™ platform as we close in on the initial Snorble product launch.
“We are humbled that GK Venture Partners share our vision and are enabling us to accelerate the growth of an already inspired team that deserves credit for putting us in this great position.”
Snorble Inc. boasts a team that includes proven leaders in animation, storytelling, entertainment, child development, product engineering, voice recognition, AI, software engineering, design, marketing, and retail sales.
“We are pleased to partner with a technology innovator within the AI space dedicated to the health and wellness of children,” said GK Venture Partners EVP and CEO, Phil Salmon, on behalf of Michael Kaufman and Alan Garvey, who formed the self-funded private equity firm. “Snorble is an innovative company which has created a meaningful experience that promotes positive interactions with technology while fostering healthy habits through a unique combination of functionality, AI, and educational content.”
# # #
About Snorble:
The flagship Snorble product is an engaging and intelligent buddy that helps children and families develop healthy habits and bedtime routines. By blending proprietary natural language processing and AI with an animated character, Snorble creates an experience for families that has never been seen before. For more information about the company and its products, visit Snorble.com.
About GK Venture Partners:
GKVP is a self-funded private equity firm which launched in 2021 with the intent of reframing how private equity firms invest, by changing the lens through which opportunities are sourced and underwritten. GKVP is a New Jersey-based, African American-owned firm, with a focus on the technology, real estate, and industrials sectors. For more information, visit GKVenturePartners.com.
Michael Preston
Snorble
+1 781-363-0305
michael.preston@snorble.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Snorble: Imagine A Better Bedtime