USIDHR HELPS UKRAINIAN REFUGEES IN ROMANIA AND LAUNCHES NOBODY LEFT BEHIND PROJECT
Washington, DC think tank traveled to Romania to help Ukrainian refugees arriving from the war-torn country.
Without knowing the indicators of human trafficking, it is impossible to avoid becoming a victim. These people do not have time to read books or access information sites. They need instructions now.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the months of March and April, the Washington-DC-based think tank, US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights and its international team traveled to Romania on a humanitarian mission. Together with the local partners at Pro Afaceri, led by Sorin Pelligrad, they visited the CATTIA ad hoc Center for Ukrainian Refugees. This center has been recently transformed from a Business center into a provisional home for Ukrainian mothers and children.
— Isabelle Vladoiu, Founder, USIDHR
More than 80 Ukrainian refugees arrive at the center each day, many of whom have been traveling for many hours to reach a safe location. Once they arrive, these people are taken care of by teams of dedicated volunteers who provide them with washing facilities, clean clothes, hot food, and a secure place to rest. Whilst most Ukrainians who have the economic capabilities travel to regions such as Poland, Germany, and Austria, the poorest and those who cannot travel long distances at one time come to centers such as this.
On their first visit to the center, the USIDHR team saw the need for particular resources and organized a fundraising campaign called NOBODY LEFT BEHIND. The team on the ground used the funds raised to purchase food, hygiene supplies, milk for the babies, and other necessary items and delivered them in person to the center within a few days. Then, the team went to the train station where they witnessed how volunteers are helping the thousands of Ukrainian refugees in transit to Romania. Behind these volunteer actions is an incredible organization. As the train stays at the station for only 4 minutes, the volunteers board the train with food nets, water packets, formula, and baby milk, as well as pet food.
In partnership with Pro Afaceri, the Brasov City Hall, and the Center for Integration of Migrants Brasov, the USIDHR held a panel discussion and training on human trafficking awareness. Leading the training were founder of USIDHR, Ms. Isabelle Vladoiu and Sr. Research Associate, Olivia Flavell who offered a FREE 2-hour Human Trafficking Prevention Training for the center staff, volunteers, and Ukrainian refugees that instructs them on how to protect themselves and their loved ones against the dangers of human trafficking. "Once the basic needs are met, the need for security of tomorrow arises. Migrants and refugees are among the most vulnerable people who may fall prey to the danger of being trafficked. Without knowing the indicators of human trafficking, it is impossible to avoid becoming a victim. These people do not have time to read books or access information sites. They need instructions now, today", said Isabelle Vladoiu, founder of USIDHR.
During this time the efforts by the non-profit were recognized by the Embassy of Ukraine in Romania, with the Ambassador himself commending the team. Local media additionally sent representatives to cover the ongoing work at the center.
To celebrate the work of the local volunteers, who were mobilized in an extremely short space of time due to a newly developed app for gathering volunteers, USIDHR leadership, local partners at Pro Afaceri and the Municipality held a celebratory party for those involved in the integration efforts. The youth of Brasov are being hailed as the leaders of tomorrow for their help in this time of humanitarian crisis, devoting their time to giving support to those most in need.
The USIDHR team and partners are working hard to continue their efforts in Brasov and are asking those who are able to donate to this cause so they can continue to help those in need. If you are interested in donating or learning more about the program, you can do so at https://usidhr.org/nobodyleftbehind
About USIDHR:
US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights (USIDHR) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization located in Washington, DC. Its main purpose is to advance education for all. Through its EduforEveryChild program, USIDHR helps kids at risk of poverty go to school by supporting their education for an entire year. So far, they have helped hundreds of kids go to school by awarding them the Edu-box containing school supplies, materials, and necessaries to go to school. USIDHR also provides online courses and training on human rights, human trafficking, diplomatic protocol and etiquette, and business consulting. Other programs include Let Her Lead, an initiative aimed at empowering young women through education and training, and Religious Pluralism for promoting religious freedom for all.
