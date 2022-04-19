Items signed by Einstein, Darwin, Bob Dylan, Babe Ruth, Churchill, many others are in University Archives' May 4 auction

One-page typed letter signed by Albert Einstein and dated April 4, 1951, answering questions by science fiction writer Sam Moskowitz about intergalactic space travel and the speed of light (est. $80,000-$100,000).

Bob Dylan’s handwritten lyrics to Mr. Tambourine Man, penned on a sheet of Ritz-Carlton Hotel stationery and signed by the singer-songwriter as “Bob Dylan 2009” (est. $50,000-$60,000).

Band members Kurt Cobain, Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic boldly signed the CD jacket for the grunge rock band Nirvana’s album Insecticide in blue felt tip marker (est. $10,000-$11,000).

First edition copy of The Babe Ruth Story, by Babe Ruth (as told to Bob Considine), signed by Ruth not long before his death in 1948, the year the book was published (est. $8,000-$10,000).