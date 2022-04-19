Items signed by Einstein, Darwin, Bob Dylan, Babe Ruth, Churchill, many others are in University Archives' May 4 auction
One-page typed letter signed by Albert Einstein and dated April 4, 1951, answering questions by science fiction writer Sam Moskowitz about intergalactic space travel and the speed of light (est. $80,000-$100,000).
Bob Dylan’s handwritten lyrics to Mr. Tambourine Man, penned on a sheet of Ritz-Carlton Hotel stationery and signed by the singer-songwriter as “Bob Dylan 2009” (est. $50,000-$60,000).
Band members Kurt Cobain, Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic boldly signed the CD jacket for the grunge rock band Nirvana’s album Insecticide in blue felt tip marker (est. $10,000-$11,000).
First edition copy of The Babe Ruth Story, by Babe Ruth (as told to Bob Considine), signed by Ruth not long before his death in 1948, the year the book was published (est. $8,000-$10,000).
The Rare Books, Autographs, Manuscripts & Photos auction, starting at 10:30 am Eastern time, features historical material from multiple collecting categories. All 410 lots are up for viewing and bidding now, on the University Archives website www.UniversityArchives.com), as well as LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and Auctionzip.com. Phone and absentee bids accepted.
“Our May auction features an impressive array of rare books, letters, documents, photos, ephemera and relics,” said John Reznikoff, the president and owner of University Archives. “Highlights from the presidential, world leaders, science, music, literature, Civil Rights and notorious collecting categories are certain to attract significant interest. There really is something for everybody.”
The list of major categories is indeed extensive, to include Presidential (Washington to Biden); Science & Technology (Einstein, Darwin, Edison, Watson & Crick, Steve Wozniak, others); World Leaders (Churchill, Elizabeth II, David Ben-Gurion, Castro, Catherine de Medici, Nehru, others); Music (Dylan, Gershwin, Wagner, Beatles, Nirvana, Grateful Dead, others); and Civil Rights (Frederick Douglass, MLK Jr., Rosa Parks, John Brown, Harriet Beecher Stowe, others).
Other categories include Literature (Ibsen, Hemingway, Ginsberg, Tolstoy, Sartre, Vonnegut, others); Notorious (John Wilkes Booth, Billy the Kid, Emmett Dalton, Al Capone, Whitey Bulger, Lee Harvey Oswald, O.J. Simpson, others); Sports (Ruth, Clemente, Berra, Jack Dempsey, Ali, Pelé, Tiger Woods, others); Aviation / Space (Earhart, Lindbergh, Wright, Yeager, Armstrong, others); and Early American (Hamilton, Oliver Ellsworth, Thomas McKean, others).
In a fascinating one-page typed letter signed by Albert Einstein and dated April 4, 1951, the legendary physicist answered questions posed by science fiction writer Sam Moskowitz about whether intergalactic space travel was limited by the speed of light. He evaluated the question according to both general theory and the theory of special relativity (est. $80,000-$100,000).
A one-page letter Einstein hand-wrote in German and signed around mid-1937 from his cottage home on Long Island, to his English translator Ruth Norden, about the worsening political and military outlook in Europe, is juxtaposed with the tranquility of the United States. In it, Einstein frankly states, “When one thinks of Europe, one appreciates America!” (est. $8,000-$10,000).
Three other Einstein signed pieces will also cross the auction block: a typed letter signed regarding “speculative philosophy” (est. $5,000-$6,000); a signed Franklin Institute Medalists award program (est. $3,000-$3,500); and a signed and inscribed card, “There’s a sucker born every minute” (est. $3,000-$4,000).
Bob Dylan’s handwritten lyrics to the timeless rock classic Mr. Tambourine Man, penned on a sheet of Ritz-Carlton Hotel stationery and signed by the singer-songwriter as “Bob Dylan 2009,” are accompanied by a certificate of authenticity from Jeff Rosen, Dylan’s manager (est. $50,000-$60,000). Mr. Tambourine Man is a song from Dylan’s 1965 album Bringing It All Back Home.
Albert Markham’s illustrated manuscript journal – titled A Tour of the Old West 1877-1878 – details the explorer’s adventures throughout the United States, including the Indian Territories and Dodge City (est. $50,000-$60,000). The approximately 360-page journal, on ruled paper, features fantastic content, to include 10 watercolor illustrations, ephemera and correspondence.
Charles Darwin, in a one-page autograph letter dated April 13, 1879 and signed with his full name and not his usual abbreviated signature, discusses one of the five key elements of natural selection: hereditary traits (est. $20,000-$25,000). Also, British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill signed and presented a vintage photograph portrait in March 1945, the same month he crossed the Rhine River following the Allied success of Operation Plunder (est. $4,000-$5,000).
Band members Kurt Cobain, Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic boldly signed the CD jacket for the Nirvana album Insecticide in blue felt tip marker (est. $10,000-$11,000). The signatures were collected by autograph collector John Brennan. Also, a period art photograph of an original work by the French Impressionist painter Edouard Manet (1832-1883), pencil signed and dedicated by Manet to the Danish-French artist Camille Pissarro (1830-1903), should sell for $5,000-$6,000.
A first edition copy of The Babe Ruth Story, by Babe Ruth (as told to Bob Considine), signed by The Bambino himself not long before his death in 1948, the same year the book was published by E.P. Dutton & Co. (N.Y.) has an estimate of $8,000-$10,000. Also, a sweet and poignant archive of 16 letters, notes and cards written by Nelle Harper Lee to her longtime friend, the Poet Laureate Ralph Hammond, plus 23 letters from Hammond to Lee, should bring $7,000-$8,000.
President Thomas Jefferson boldly signed a naval appointment dated May 22, 1801, promoting Joshua Blake to the rank of lieutenant following the Quasi-War with France (est. $5,000-$6,000). Blake would later be accused of cowardice during the Barbary Wars. Also, President Ronald Reagan signed a typed one-page letter on White House stationery in April 1985, addressed to British Prime Minister Lord Harold Wilson, reiterating his administration’s support of the Anglo-American “Special Relationship” and thanking him for his support (est. $5,000-$6,000).
University Archives has become world-renowned as a go-to source for rare items of this kind.
University Archives was founded in 1979, as a division of University Stamp Company, by John Reznikoff, who started collecting stamps and coins in 1968, while in the third grade. Industry-wide, Reznikoff is considered the leading authenticity expert for manuscripts and documents.
University Archives' new offices are located at 88 Danbury Rd. (Suite 2A) in Wilton, Conn.
