RE: ROAD CLOSURE- DUXBURY VT ROUTE 100
The roadway is now back open.
Please drive carefully.
VSP Middlesex.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Vermont Route 100 in Duxbury , between Turner Hill Road is shut down due to a tree down on power lines. Washington Electric is responding to alleviate the situation, but do not currently have a time estimate for the roadway reopening.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
VSP Middlesex
