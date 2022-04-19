RE: ROAD CLOSURE- DUXBURY VT ROUTE 100

The roadway is now back open.

Please drive carefully.

VSP Middlesex.

From: Howard, Katelyn via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Tuesday, April 19, 2022 10:09 AM To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov> Subject: ROAD CLOSURE- DUXBURY VT ROUTE 100

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vermont Route 100 in Duxbury , between Turner Hill Road is shut down due to a tree down on power lines. Washington Electric is responding to alleviate the situation, but do not currently have a time estimate for the roadway reopening.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

VSP Middlesex

802.229.9191