RE: ROAD CLOSURE- DUXBURY VT ROUTE 100

The roadway is now back open.

 

Please drive carefully.

 

VSP Middlesex.

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Vermont Route 100 in Duxbury , between Turner Hill Road is shut down due to a tree down on power lines.  Washington Electric is responding to alleviate the situation, but do not currently have a time estimate for the roadway reopening. 

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

VSP Middlesex

802.229.9191

 

 

 

RE: ROAD CLOSURE- DUXBURY VT ROUTE 100

