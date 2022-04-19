The LA Festival Of Books presents, Journey to Acceptance: Finding Hope, Support, and Peace for Your Autistic Child

Record of Admiration and Resilient of a Mother and Level of Bravery to Take Care a Child with Special Needs

“According to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, mothers of children with autism have stress levels comparable to combat veterans! Yes, that’s some serious stress.”—” — Michelle Vanessa O’Reilly.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Michelle Vanessa O’Reilly will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled Journey to Acceptance: Finding Hope, Support, and Peace for Your Autistic Child. An honest reflection and roadmap book of the life of a mother that was navigating the sensitive topic and challenges of taking care of an autistic child. The guidance will give hope to parents and family for their loved ones with special needs. Herein, the author accepts God through obstacles and sometimes violent aggressions for her to lead a wonderful placement for her son, Justin. In this personal record, one woman faced how perseverance, faith, and love helped her find ways for her son, peace for the

family, and inspiration from others.

The author highlights, “my book not only raises awareness for autism but also will help other families and parents that have children with special needs who have nowhere to turn. I want them to realize that there are great placements out there where their children can thrive and live a productive life.”

“Readers will find O’Reilly’s book an eye-opener and the subject relevant to the times. When all seemed lost, it was heartwarming to read of people who were willing to help her find the light at the end of a dark tunnel. Advertently or inadvertently, the author’s experiences have turned into radiant symbols of hope and a significant triumph for humanity.” — The Moving Words Review.

A native of Canada, Michelle Vanessa O’Reilly is a graduate of Oakwood University and Clark Atlanta University. She has worked as an elementary school teacher for over twenty-five years, with an increasing focus on autism and special needs. Currently, she resides in Orlando, Florida. Journey to Acceptance: Finding Hope, Support, and Peace for Your Autistic Child

Written by: Michelle Vanessa O’Reilly

