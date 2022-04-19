Submit Release
News Search

There were 940 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,546 in the last 365 days.

Eastern Panhandle work crews flip from patching potholes to snow removal

Page Content

Eastern Panhandle Snow

West Virginia Division of Highways maintenance crews in the Eastern Panhandle pivoted from milling and filling potholes to emergency snow and ice removal on Monday, April 18, 2022.

 

Unexpectedly heavy snow began falling in the Eastern Panhandle counties of Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, and Morgan counties during the day Monday. Forecasters had been calling for some snow – maybe one to three inches in the mountains – but WVDOH District 5 Maintenance Engineer Travis Ray, P.E., said it snowed harder than had been predicted.

 

“It hit suddenly and went from a rainy type of precipitation to huge chunks of snow,” Ray said. “It wasn’t even snowflakes.”

 

Ray said every county in the panhandle got snow.

 

Maintenance crews quickly switched from their planned operations filling potholes to snow removal. The mounted snowplows back onto their dump trucks and switched over to hauling salt instead of asphalt.

 

Monday evening dumped several inches of snow in the mountains. But by Tuesday, April 19, 2022, roads had been cleared and the snow was melting off. Maintenance crews were still clearing some roads in the higher elevations.

 

Panhandle work crews are used to getting some snow well into April, but Ray said it was unusual to get this much snow so late in the season.​

You just read:

Eastern Panhandle work crews flip from patching potholes to snow removal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.