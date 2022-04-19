New Bitcoin ATM opens in Hatfield, PA for buying and selling cryptocurrency
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hippo Kiosks LLC, a Bitcoin ATM company based in Pennsylvania, has deployed a new Bitcoin ATM in Hatfield, PA. The new machine is located in the Hatfield Market / 7-Eleven at 304 Union St, Hatfield, PA 19440 on the corner of Maple Ave and Union St.. The Bitcoin ATM is at the back of the store and allows customers to buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) in a few simple steps. This Bitcoin ATM machine is available seven days a week and is servicing the entire township of Hatfield as well as Montgomery County and Lehigh Valley area.
This Bitcoin ATM will allow citizens of Hatfield to easily buy or sell bitcoin in their local grocery store. Transactions are instant and no pre registration is required. The entire process is done on the machine. For smaller transactions customers only need to bring their bitcoin wallet and cash. However, for larger transactions you might be asked to provide your ID for the transaction.
Hippo Kiosks is a veteran-owned Bitcoin ATM company based in Whitehall, PA that serves customers across the Lehigh Valley area. The company has more than a dozen Bitcoin machines in the area, available for customers in Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Quakertown, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Denver, Middletown and Lancaster.
The new Bitcoin ATM in Hatfield uses hardware from ChainBytes, a leader in cryptocurrency ATM hardware and software development.
ChainBytes is a U.S. based company specializing in enterprise solutions for those wanting to set up and operate their own Bitcoin ATM fleets. The company provides Bitcoin ATM hardware and software solutions making the process of starting and expanding a bitcoin ATM business easy and secure.
How to buy Bitcoin in Hatfield, PA using a Bitcoin ATM?