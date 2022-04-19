The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents,

Ghana to the Bronx, US — A Memoir of Author’s Life from Childhood to Adolescence

“We were involved in dance classes, poetry classes, music, and sing-alongs. We were the first group of students to graduate from the school. I contributed in decision making for the student.” — Dr Henrietta A Abbey

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Dr. Henrietta Abbey will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled Memoire Memes. The book is an autobiography of the gripping life of the author. It narrates her life history, school, and the institution she attended in her childhood until she grew up to adolescence. It shares a section that she migrated to the United States and experienced marriage and motherhood that did not last long. In this event, she pauses and questions why such things and events happened to her life.

In the last part of the book, reflections, and lessons that she received and moving forward with positivity in mind. Sharing life reflections and experiences can inspire many people to be motivated that you are not alone and, collectively you can reach your dreams, plans, and aspirations in life.

Dr. Henrietta Abbey originated from Accra, Ghana. After she graduated from her secondary education, she started working for the Statistical Service in Ghana and joined a drama group, wrote, and recited poems at her local church. In 1995, Dr. Abbey migrated to the United States and resided in the Bronx. She earned an Associate’s Degree in Early Childhood and started working for the Police Department in Manhattan and the Bronx. She received awards for her work and her church.

Memoire Memes

Written by: Dr. Henrietta Abbey

