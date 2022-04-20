MRI-Simmons Study Reveals American Interest in Cannabis-Infused Products is up 21% since 2019
Nearly 6 out of 10 US adults reported an interest in cannabis-infused products, according to MRI-Simmons’ National Cannabis StudyNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MRI-Simmons, the essential consumer truth set, today announced findings from its National Cannabis Study, which captures the full spectrum of cannabis use and attitudes across the US. Among its many findings, the study shows that 58% of all US adults reported an interest in trying cannabis-infused products, with beverage categories like teas and soft drinks leading the way. The study also found that pro-legalization attitudes have continued to evolve, with 65% of Americans now agreeing that cannabis / marijuana should be legal, up from 58% in 2019. The findings have wide-ranging implications for brands looking to invest in or reach the evolving cannabis consumer.
Consumer Product Interest
When asked about cannabis-infused product interest, beverages were among the most popular choices for adults (18+), including teas (34%), soft drinks (31%), and coffee (30%). Alcoholic beverages like beer/cocktails and liquor were slightly less popular than their counterparts, but they showed some of the greatest increase in interest since 2019, with +29% and +30% increases, respectively. (See Table 1.)
“The thirst for cannabis products is growing,” said Karen Ramspacher, SVP of Innovation and Insights at MRI-Simmons. “Beverages, skin care, and beauty products have led the charge among the 147 million Americans who are interested. Cannabis is posed to disrupt and excite many categories. Mainstream brands need to prepare to adapt their products and adopt this valuable cannabis audience.”
Attitudes on Legalization
Perhaps the rise in cannabis-infused product interest should come as no surprise, given the continued growth in support of cannabis legalization. Sixty-five percent of Americans now believe cannabis should be legal, a +12% increase since 2019. Supporters skew younger, with a median age of 45. Thirty-two percent fall into the 18-34 age group. (See Table 2.)
Reasons for Legalization
Americans continue to show support for cannabis across all age groups. Sixty-seven percent of all adults 18+ expect marijuana will be legal in all states within five years, 70% agree that legalizing marijuana would cut down on illegal drug traffic, and 73% agree that legalization would be a good way to add tax revenue. Interestingly, 50% of US adults said they would try marijuana if it were legal where they live, an increase of +25% since 2019, and 46% reported they were closely following new developments on the legalization of cannabis, an increase of +28%. These insights and corresponding 3-year increases are something cannabis and related brands cannot ignore. (See Table 3)
For additional insights on American cannabis consumption and attitudes:
• Watch MRI-Simmons’ recent webinar “What’s Next for Cannabis in America?” by visiting this link.
• Download MRI-Simmons’ complimentary cannabis report “How American Opinions of Cannabis are Evolving” by clicking here.
About the National Cannabis Study
The MRI-Simmons National Cannabis Study cuts through the hype to provide a clear, unbiased view of cannabis as a cultural force and marketplace juggernaut. It provides insights that can directly guide both marketing actions and public policy, capturing the full range of opinions and desires on this potentially polarizing topic. The 2022 study was conducted using a nationally representative online sample of over 5,000 respondents. The resulting dataset was fused to MRI-Simmons USA for deep profiling purposes and nationwide universe estimates. To learn more visit: https://www.mrisimmons.com/our-data/focus-studies/national-cannabis-study/.
About MRI-Simmons
MRI-Simmons is the leading provider of insights on the American consumer. With thousands of attitudinal and behavioral data points, gathered through ongoing surveys and passive measurement, MRI-Simmons empowers advertisers, agencies and media companies with deeper insights into the “why” behind consumer behavior.
The company’s flagship product (MRI-Simmons USA) is the leading multi-media study of Americans and is widely recognized as the industry standard for magazine audience ratings. Powered by address-based probabilistic sampling, MRI-Simmons USA measures real people, chosen at random to represent the US population in all its variations. This methodological approach ensures stability of insights and provides the most accurate view of the American consumer.
Launched as a joint venture in 2019, MRI-Simmons is co-owned by GfK and SymphonyAI Group, with GfK as the majority partner. To learn more, visit https://mrisimmons.com, or follow @MRI-Simmons on Twitter.
Matt Cumello
MRI-Simmons
+1 866-256-4468
email us here