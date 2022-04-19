Submit Release
The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, A Life Worth Living

A Collection of Poetic Memories of Love, Family, and Career

“My mother, who had rheumatoid arthritis and didn’t drive, was obsessed with meeting her monthly mortgage payments. As a result, our lovely home was transformed into a rooming house.”—”
— by Patricia Jenkins Burns.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Patricia Jenkins Burns will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled A

Life Worth Living. A literary work composed of poetic memories by the author to her husband, Robert Burns. It included poems about her marriage, family, parents, career, and others. A style of poems like narrative, rhyming, emotional and dramatic reminiscence, and other different styles varied and highlighted in this memoir poetic book.

“This is a moving and beautiful collection of tributes, written with great honesty, self- awareness, and profound sadness, tempered after a while with triumph. While I don’t normally read poetry, I couldn’t put this down without finishing it, as it was so engaging and moving.” — Daniel Sharp, Former CEO, Professor, Deputy Attorney-General, California.

“A sensitive and personal memoir expressed in poetic cadences that ebb and flow with the author’s thoughts. The poet builds her life based on work and relationships, remembering but rising beyond early tragedy.” — Joan Macy Kaskell, American Art Historian & Educator.

A Life Worth Living
Written by: Patricia Jenkins Burns
Kindle |
Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 (925) 255-0098
You just read:

