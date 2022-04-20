North Orange County Community College District Campus Safety Not Safe from Harassment and Discrimination,Lawsuit Alleges
A former student Campus Safety Assistant at North Orange County Community College District in Fullerton, CA is claiming she faced harassment and discriminationFULLERTON, CA, UNITES STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ashley Raminfard, a former student Campus Safety Assistant at North Orange County Community College District in Fullerton, California is claiming that she faced harassment and discrimination based on her gender, ethnicity, and perceived sexual orientation.
As one of approximately four (4) women out of twenty-five (25) officers in the Campus Safety office, the lawsuit claims, Ms. Raminfard was forced to endure a sexist work culture perpetuated by her male superiors through harassing and bullying conduct. Lawsuit, case number 30-2022-01246540-CU-OE-CJC, was filed in February 2022 in the San Bernardino County Superior Court. Ms. Raminfard alleges her fellow officer Gabriel Armijo exhibited increasingly severe predatory behavior toward her. Allegedly, Armijo would make inappropriate comments about Ms. Raminfard’s body while touching her stomach, wrist, and biceps. The lawsuit claims these instances became routine whenever Ms. Raminfard was riding alone with Armijo during her shifts and worsened over time. In one incident, the lawsuit claims, Ms. Raminfard yelled out that Armijo was hurting her whilst a male co-worker witnessed the incident and only joined in laughter with Armijo.
Ms. Raminfard alleges she was also harassed by several male CSOs and CSAs because of her interactions with female Campus Safety Coordinator Irma Bonilla while on the job, with both being perceived as lesbians. The lawsuit claims Ms. Raminfard she witnessed several male CSOs refer to Ms. Bonilla as “a bitch” and “Sergeant Lesbo”. The lawsuit claims Ms. Raminfard was commonly referred to as “Irma’s bitch.”
According to the lawsuit, the harassment then escalated to the point where Supervisor Steven Selby called Ms. Raminfard in to his office to interrogate her regarding whether she had wrestled Ms. Bonilla down to the ground in the breakroom, whether Ms. Bonilla and Ms. Raminfard had shown each other photos or videos on their personal cell phone, whether she had been sitting in alone with Ms. Bonilla in her patrol vehicle or personal vehicle, and whether she had been in uniform or out-of-uniform when doing so. Ms. Raminfard alleges she answered each harassing question truthfully, but Selby nevertheless terminated her immediately in the meeting.
Devastated by her termination, Ms. Raminfard claims she attempted to appeal her firing through NOCCCD’s Equal Employment Opportunity complaint process to no avail. Since her termination from NOCCCD, Ms. Raminfard alleges she has also faced defamation as her former employer has spread falsities, stating something to the effect she was an “instigator” and an “evil little girl.”
NOCCCD is currently facing at least one other legal claim against the same department for violations of the California Labor Code.
Ms. Raminfard is represented by attorney Kyle Todd, Esq. of Kyle Todd, P.C. Requests for comment can be directed to Mr. Todd, at (323) 208-9171.
