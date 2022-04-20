Prosh Marketing Hires New Senior Marketing Consultant

Prosh Marketing Liv Hunt

Prosh Marketing’s team grows with strategic hire to service growth in both Canada and the U.S.

Liv comes with a toolbox of strategic frameworks, strategies and people management experience, plus a broad range of marketing skills and expertise that can help our clients expedite their growth.” — Roshni Wijayasinha, CEO of Prosh Marketing

TORONTO, CANADA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Prosh Marketing announced the hire of Liv Hunt as Senior Marketing Consultant, to assist the fractional marketing leadership company advance their startup, small and medium-sized business clients. As a forward-thinking marketer who has proven results in scaling organizational performance within both B2B and B2C sectors, Liv brings more than a decade of marketing experience in industries like technology, financial services, real estate and e-commerce.

“To help us manage the growing demand in the U.S. for fractional marketing leadership, we needed to bring on someone with experience building dynamic marketing teams and programs from scratch,” said Roshni Wijayasinha, CEO of Prosh Marketing. “Liv comes with a toolbox of strategic frameworks, marketing strategies and people management experience, along with a broad range of marketing skills and expertise that can help our clients expedite their growth.”

Most recently, Hunt provided marketing strategy consulting for a growing tech company, and was the Marketing Director at Sensibill, a B2B SaaS company where she established a predictable demand generation engine that increased the company’s sales pre-pipeline by 350% and conversion rates by 300%. Here, she was able to showcase her ability to not only develop high level strategies but also implement them with her team. From managing paid media and PR agencies to creating data-driven sales and marketing processes, Liv’s diverse set of marketing experiences allow her to bring a wide range of possibilities to all the companies she works with.

"I'm thrilled to join the Prosh Marketing team and share my passion for helping startups realize their true potential", said Liv Hunt, Senior Marketing Consultant at Prosh Marketing. "Marketing presents an array of opportunities to use creativity and strategic thinking, and I look forward to sharing my experiences and insights to help more companies grow!"

Serving both Canadian and US clients, Liv’s addition to the company will greatly expand its in-house capacity. Liv will be leading marketing strategy and implementation with Prosh Marketing clients, developing marketing plans as well as communication and content strategies to help them meet aggressive goals with limited resources.

About Prosh Marketing

Prosh Marketing enables CEO’s, Startup Founders and Marketers to maximize their potential with proven marketing leadership that has helped companies attain nine figure exits and launch over 50 products and brands in worldwide markets. Leveraging over 15 years of experience and a wide network of specialists and fractional CMO’s (fCMO), the company designs cost effective programs that are built to deliver a ROI, and uses a sustainable approach with flexible team integration, hands-on training and knowledge transfer to build internal resources and capabilities. Prosh Marketing’s clients are emerging businesses across a variety of industries, including technology, professional services, and retail in both B2B and B2C sectors, and are located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Australia.

To learn more about Prosh Marketing, visit www.proshmarketing.com.

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact: communications@proshmarketing.com