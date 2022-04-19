Submit Release
Gov. Cox holds ceremonial signing for economic development bills

SALT LAKE CITY (April 19, 2021) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox held a ceremonial signing of the following bills:

  • HB35: Economic Development Modifications
  • HB333: Economic And Workforce Development Amendments
  • SB212: Manufacturing Modernization Grant Program
  • HB326: State Innovation Amendments
  • HB243: Regulatory Sandbox Program Amendments
  • SB95: Limitations On Employer Liability
  • HB335: Blockchain And Digital Innovation Task Force
  • SB182: Digital Asset Amendments
  • SB93: Business Tax Amendments
  • SB238: Homeless Services Modifications
  • HB456: Digital User Asset Payment Amendments
  • SB16: Licensing Amendments

Thank you to the Utahns who worked so hard on these bills.

You can read more about each of the bills we’ve signed here.

