Gov. Cox holds ceremonial signing for economic development bills

SALT LAKE CITY (April 19, 2021) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox held a ceremonial signing of the following bills:
- HB35: Economic Development Modifications
- HB333: Economic And Workforce Development Amendments
- SB212: Manufacturing Modernization Grant Program
- HB326: State Innovation Amendments
- HB243: Regulatory Sandbox Program Amendments
- SB95: Limitations On Employer Liability
- HB335: Blockchain And Digital Innovation Task Force
- SB182: Digital Asset Amendments
- SB93: Business Tax Amendments
- SB238: Homeless Services Modifications
- HB456: Digital User Asset Payment Amendments
- SB16: Licensing Amendments
Thank you to the Utahns who worked so hard on these bills.
