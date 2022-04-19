Submit Release
Four additional community trout ponds stocked

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released between 1,000 to 2,000 rainbow trout at Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake, in Ames; Banner Lake South, in Indianola; Heritage Pond, in Dubuque; and Sand Lake, in Marshalltown, as part of its cool weather trout program that brings trout to areas that cannot support them during the summer. 

All spring community trout stockings will be unannounced this year.  Check the DNR website at www.iowadAbout DNRnr.gov/trout to find out when the remaining community trout locations have been stocked.

The popular community trout stocking program is supported by the sales of the trout fee. Anglers need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. The daily limit is five trout per licensed angler with a possession limit of 10. 

Children age 15 or younger can fish for trout with a properly licensed adult, but they must limit their catch to one daily limit. The child can purchase a trout fee which will allow them to catch their own limit.

Find more information about trout fishing in Iowa on the DNR trout fishing webpage.

