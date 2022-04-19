Submit Release
News Search

There were 940 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,556 in the last 365 days.

New catch-photo-release tournament encourages Iowa walleye anglers to report their catches

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is partnering with MyCatch by Angler’s Atlas to conduct a statewide walleye fishing challenge starting May 1 through June 30. Anglers will have the chance to win weekly prizes while also contributing to fisheries research, helping improve walleye fishing in the state.

Participating anglers are encouraged to report all the walleye they catch in May and June through the MyCatch mobile app. DNR fisheries biologists will use the data entered to learn more about walleye populations across Iowa.

The Iowa Walleye Challenge uses the MyCatch mobile app to record the length of a fish. Participating anglers take a picture of the fish on a measuring device using the app. Once the fish is reviewed by the catch team and meets the rules, it automatically appears on a live leaderboard where anglers can see who is in the lead to win prizes.

“This catch-photo-release tournament is a fun way for walleye anglers to help us expand our collection data by simply recording their catches,” said Jeff Kopaska, DNR fisheries research biometrician.

Anglers can register for the Iowa Walleye Challenge at https://www.anglersatlas.com/tournament/553/2022-iowa-walleye-challenge. There is a $25 fee to enter the tournament.

You just read:

New catch-photo-release tournament encourages Iowa walleye anglers to report their catches

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.