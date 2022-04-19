New catch-photo-release tournament encourages Iowa walleye anglers to report their catches

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is partnering with MyCatch by Angler’s Atlas to conduct a statewide walleye fishing challenge starting May 1 through June 30. Anglers will have the chance to win weekly prizes while also contributing to fisheries research, helping improve walleye fishing in the state.

Participating anglers are encouraged to report all the walleye they catch in May and June through the MyCatch mobile app. DNR fisheries biologists will use the data entered to learn more about walleye populations across Iowa.

The Iowa Walleye Challenge uses the MyCatch mobile app to record the length of a fish. Participating anglers take a picture of the fish on a measuring device using the app. Once the fish is reviewed by the catch team and meets the rules, it automatically appears on a live leaderboard where anglers can see who is in the lead to win prizes.

“This catch-photo-release tournament is a fun way for walleye anglers to help us expand our collection data by simply recording their catches,” said Jeff Kopaska, DNR fisheries research biometrician.

Anglers can register for the Iowa Walleye Challenge at https://www.anglersatlas.com/ tournament/553/2022-iowa- walleye-challenge. There is a $25 fee to enter the tournament.