Gov. Henry McMaster Reappoints Nanette Edwards to Continue Serving as Executive Director of ORS

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster has reappointed Nanette Edwards to continue serving as executive director of the Office of Regulatory Staff (ORS) following a unanimous vote of support by the State Regulation of Public Utilities Review Committee. Edwards will serve a 6-year term.

"Director Edwards has served as a forceful advocate for South Carolina ratepayers and has delivered these ratepayers several key victories during her time as executive director," said Governor Henry McMaster. "This relentless spirit to advance the interests of consumers, coupled with her work in expanding broadband access and protecting our power grid from natural disasters, has made her an important member of Team South Carolina."

Edwards has served as executive director of the agency since 2018. She has worked for ORS since 2005 and has served as a staff attorney, Deputy General Counsel, Chief Counsel, Director of Legal Services, and Deputy Executive Director. 

In a letter to Governor McMaster, the State Regulation of Public Utilities Review Committee wrote: "Ms. Edwards exhibits the characteristics for which the Office of Regulatory Staff has become known: knowledgeable, hard-working, and dedicated public service and advancing the best interests of South Carolinians. The Review Committee has confidence that Ms. Edwards will continue to exhibit these traits if she is reappointed as the Executive Director of the Office of Regulatory Staff," the letter reads. 

A copy of the letter can be found here. 

-###- 

