Tealium and FullContact Announce Partnership to Redefine Customer Recognition
Our joint offering will allow you to cultivate better relationships with your customers by tapping into real-time recognition…all while maintaining real control over your first-party data.”DENVER, CO, USA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FullContact, the leading provider of consumer Identity Resolution as a Service, today announced a partnership with Tealium, the world’s largest customer data platform (CDP). The partnership combines FullContact's privacy-first identity management solutions with Tealium's trusted customer data platform for an unmatched offering of first-party data orchestration.
— Chris Harrison, FullContact CEO
The partnership will empower Tealium clients with FullContact’s customer recognition solution—allowing them to recognize significantly more unauthenticated visitors (up to 80%), and stitch together more of their existing customer profiles to deliver personalized, omnichannel content across devices in real-time. Leveraging FullContact’s PersonID for every customer interaction will help Tealium customers unlock more value from Tealium’s AudienceStream CDP. More unified profiles, containing a deeper set of attributes allows for richer segmentation models that can deliver more targeted messages across all integrated marketing technologies.
“For a business to succeed, you have to create a personalized online journey.” said Chris Harrison, FullContact CEO. “Our joint offering will allow you to cultivate better relationships with your customers by tapping into real-time recognition to enhance transparent customer experiences for real people by leveraging the insights of 248 million people in the U.S.—all while maintaining real control over your first-party data.”
On top of that, this partnership provides FullContact clients with Tealium’s turnkey integration ecosystem—with more than 1,300 built-in connections supported, brands will be able to create a complete, real-time customer data infrastructure. By combining the data from disparate sources with real-time customer data collection across customer touchpoints, businesses can build rich experiences across numerous outlets while saving their teams’ valuable time.
Now you can drive meaningful interactions with Tealium’s integrated customer data and FullContact’s industry-leading identity graph that leverages real-time multi-dimensional insights.
About Tealium
Tealium connects customer data—spanning web, mobile, offline, and IoT devices—so brands can connect with their customers. Tealium’s turnkey integration ecosystem supports more than 1,300 client-side and server-side vendors and technologies, empowering brands to create a unified, real-time customer data infrastructure. The Tealium Customer Data Hub encompasses tag management, an API hub, a customer data platform with machine learning, and data management solutions that make customer data more valuable, actionable, and secure. More than 850 businesses worldwide trust Tealium to power their customer data strategies. For more information, visit www.tealium.com.
About FullContact
FullContact is a privacy-safe Identity Resolution company building trust between people and brands, while also putting people and brands in control of their information. Their patented identity graph enables accurate, secure Identity Resolution for more than one billion people globally. FullContact delivers the capabilities needed to create tailored customer experiences by unifying data and applying insights in the moments that matter. FullContact is headquartered in Denver, with offices in Boston, San Francisco, Dallas, Atlanta, and Kochi, India. For more information, please visit www.fullcontact.com.
