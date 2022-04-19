De Lima to LGUs: Heed WHO's call to increase vaxx at barangay level

Re-electionist Senator Leila M. de Lima urged Local Chief Executives (LCEs) to heed the World Health Organization's (WHO) call to focus on increasing the inoculation rates in their barangays by encouraging their constituents to get vaccinated.

De Lima cited data from WHO revealing that many barangays have yet to reach 70 percent vaccination coverage.

"The easing of COVID-19 restrictions and increase in public mobility should not cause the government to be complacent and lose focus on the goal to inoculate as many people as possible," she said.

"The pandemic is far from over, and vaccines are still our best weapon against the deadly virus," she added.

According to WHO representative Rajendra Yadav, the Philippines must focus on vaccination to avoid a surge in COVID-19 cases, as he urged LCEs to reach barangays with low vaccine coverage through "last mile approach" or house-to-house or close-to-home vaccination.

Yadav stressed that it is possible for the Philippines to tally up to 300,000 active cases should the public relax adherence to health protocols.

Likewise, the lady Senator from Bicol reiterated her call for the public to continue exercising utmost care and following health protocols, especially when going out.

"We need to continue doing our part in fighting the virus by, first and foremost, getting vaccinated if medically possible. Huwag nating balewalain ang mga sintomas at sundin pa rin ang mga health protocols.

"Maging responsable hindi lang para sa sarili at pamilya, kundi maging sa kapwa na pwedeng mahawa at malagay sa peligro dahil sa kapabayaan. Mag-ingat tayo at magtulungan para tuluyan nang wakasan ang pandemya," she said.