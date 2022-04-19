Submit Release
Parenting investigator, guardian ad litem training to be held June 8-10

Registration is open for parenting investigator and guardian ad litem 18-hour certification training. A workshop will be held June 8-10 in Bismarck.

A guardian ad litem serves as an advocate of a child’s best interests in any action for an annulment, divorce, legal separation, or other action affecting marriage, when either party has concern as to the future of their minor children. A guardian ad litem must be a licensed attorney.

A parenting investigator is assigned by the court when there is a dispute over parenting time or rights and responsibilities of the parent’s child(ren). A parenting investigator will gather facts about the family to assist the judge in making the best decisions about the child(ren).  Qualifications for parenting investigators can be found in N.D.R.Ct. 6.5: https://www.ndcourts.gov/legal-resources/rules/ndrct/8-6

