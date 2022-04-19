Submit Release
News Search

There were 936 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,550 in the last 365 days.

Governor Lamont and Secretary Beckham Statements on the Passing of Sandra “Fae” Brown-Brewton

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

04/19/2022

Governor Lamont and Secretary Beckham Statements on the Passing of Sandra “Fae” Brown-Brewton

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Office of Policy and Management Secretary Jeff Beckham released the following statements regarding the passing of Sandra “Fae” Brown-Brewton, undersecretary of labor relations for the Office of Policy and Management:

Governor Lamont said, “I am incredibly saddened to learn of Fae’s passing. I appreciate her counsel to my administration and her service to Connecticut state government. Her passing is a huge loss, and I express my condolences to her family and friends. Connecticut is a stronger state thanks to her contributions.”

Secretary Beckham said, “Fae was one of a kind. Her personality made her a pleasure to work with and her knowledge was something we all relied on. I will miss her presence, sense of humor, and sense of balance. We were fortunate to know and work with her.”

Twitter: @GovNedLamont
Facebook: Office of Governor Ned Lamont

You just read:

Governor Lamont and Secretary Beckham Statements on the Passing of Sandra “Fae” Brown-Brewton

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.