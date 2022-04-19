Press Releases

04/19/2022

Governor Lamont and Secretary Beckham Statements on the Passing of Sandra “Fae” Brown-Brewton

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Office of Policy and Management Secretary Jeff Beckham released the following statements regarding the passing of Sandra “Fae” Brown-Brewton, undersecretary of labor relations for the Office of Policy and Management:

Governor Lamont said, “I am incredibly saddened to learn of Fae’s passing. I appreciate her counsel to my administration and her service to Connecticut state government. Her passing is a huge loss, and I express my condolences to her family and friends. Connecticut is a stronger state thanks to her contributions.”

Secretary Beckham said, “Fae was one of a kind. Her personality made her a pleasure to work with and her knowledge was something we all relied on. I will miss her presence, sense of humor, and sense of balance. We were fortunate to know and work with her.”