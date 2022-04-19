Press Releases

04/19/2022

Governor Lamont Announces Release of 2022 GreenerGov CT Progress Report, Celebrates Stand-Out Champions and Projects at Ceremony

State Agencies Continue To Lead by Example, Implementing Cost-Saving Sustainability Initiatives

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced the release of the 2022 GreenerGov CT Progress Report, detailing progress in making government operations more environmentally sustainable, and celebrated stand-out champions and projects at state agencies and entities at the GreenerGov Awards Ceremony.

The governor’s Executive Order No. 1, signed in 2019, called on agencies to recommit to – and expand – the state’s Lead by Example program to reduce energy use, water, waste, and greenhouse gas emissions while lowering operating costs in state government facilities and operations.

Despite the challenges of navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, Connecticut’s state agencies, through the GreenerGov CT initiative, have continued to make great strides that saved energy, water, and money, laying the foundation for the deployment of future sustainability-focused projects and better positioning state agencies to meet the goals outlined for them in the executive order – to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45% below 2001 levels; reduce waste disposal by 25% from a 2020 baseline; reduce water consumption by 10% from a 2020 baseline; and set additional sub-goals by 2030.

The report follows the release of Governor Lamont’s sweeping climate Executive Order No. 21-3 that sets eight new sub-targets for state agencies to meet regarding clean electricity procurement, organics and food waste diversion, electric vehicle deployment, and more.

“My first executive order was a key first step in showing that state government can lead by example in our efforts to mitigate the climate crisis,” Governor Lamont said. “Executive Order No. 21-3 is a powerful next step in solidifying the roadmap for different sectors of state government to decarbonize, streamline, and continue this progress. This initiative demonstrates what can be accomplished when those unified by a common purpose work together. I’m so proud of the efforts of the sustainability officers and champions across 40 state agencies. Congratulations to today’s award recipients, and I look forward to celebrating the continued progress as more of these projects come online.”

Highlights of the report include:

Executive branch agencies are 40% of the way toward the Executive Order No. 1 greenhouse gas emission reduction goal. Since FY19, greenhouse gas emissions from executive branch building energy use have fallen 14% since FY19.

Executive branch water consumption is 70% of the way toward the Executive Order No. 1 water consumption reduction goal. Since FY19, water consumption has declined 7%.

Utility expenditures related to executive branch operations have fallen 15% by $15,661,546 since FY19. The state centralized collection of hundreds of thousands of utility bills from across the state’s operations and facilities to share expenditures and water, energy, fuel, and emissions impacts in a public-facing Data Dashboard .

Contracts were secured for pilot projects at a dozen state facilities to host over 24 MW of new solar capacity, equivalent to the annual energy consumption of over 170 homes.

The Department of Transportation completed the installation of more than 50 new outlets and plugs available publicly for electric vehicle drivers to charge and added 26 new conservation areas in highway rights-of-way, adding to a statewide 180-acre total of pollinator-friendly corridors.

Gasoline use in state vehicles has dropped 18% since FY19 thanks to reduced vehicle miles travelled and new GPS telematics hardware installed on more than 90% of the state fleet to help identify operational fuel savings and candidates for vehicle transition to electric vehicles.

GreenerGov CT is composed of leadership from the Connecticut Office of Policy and Management (OPM), Department of Administrative Services (DAS), and Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), with senior sustainability officers designated by each executive branch agency.

“Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic over the past two years, staff across state agencies have risen to the challenge of resource conservation, implementing projects that reduce environmental impact and save taxpayers money,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said. “This initiative, enhanced by Executive Order No. 21-3, is showing results across so many areas, including in lower greenhouse gas emissions; reduced electric, gas, and water consumption; increased solar capacity; and so much more upcoming such as organic waste diversion and expanding EV charging infrastructure. On a small but mighty scale, this initiative is a model of many initiatives we’re working on around the state that we need to continue to build on.”

“DAS is deeply committed to meeting Governor Lamont’s environmental and sustainability goals, and looks forward to continuing our partnership with DEEP, OPM, and other state agencies to support our shared mission,” DAS Commissioner Michelle Gilman said. “Congratulations to our DAS team for this well-deserved recognition given their efforts to create change, including applying green procurement standards, making smart investments in fleet utilization, and maximizing energy conservation solutions.”

“OPM is proud of GreenerGov CT’s progress, particularly the recent step toward integrating sustainability into state building decisions with $28 million in bond funding allocated towards the audit-identified energy efficiency projects,” OPM Secretary Jeffrey Beckham said.

The 2022 GreenerGov CT award winners include:

Agency ChangeMaker Award (Recognizes individuals striving to transform their state agency to generate significant and measurable improvements in environmental, energy, and water conservation, or waste management benefits.) Stephen McGirr, Department of Administrative Services : Leadership efforts on state fleet optimization and electrification Frederick Krauth, Department of Transportation : Leadership efforts on sustainability projects

Innovation Award (Special distinction recognizing exceptional public sector sustainability innovation.) Rick Hanley, Department of Transportation, retiree : Spearheading electrification initiatives Suzanne Huminski and Heather Stearns, Southern Connecticut State University : Teaching innovation through sustainability internships

Impactful Project Award (Recognizes state projects that generated significant and measurable improvements in environmental, energy, and water conservation, or waste management benefits.) Suzanne Huminski, Eric Lessne, Keith Epstein, Heather Stearns : For integrating sustainability for high impact at the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities and Southern Connecticut University Michael Barrera, Kirsten Rigney, Bob Snook, Jaime Hays, Joseph Suchecki, Gary Gerstenlauer, Steve Link : Paving the road for 25 MW of solar PV at state facilities Nicholas Ross : Leadership efforts on state facility energy auditing CT Green Bank, Andrew Norton, Stephen McGirr, Allan Peterson, Rick Hanley, John Getsie, Steven Hecimovich, Jen Loo, Paul Kritzler, Gerald Mallison, Rick Rosa, Suzanne Huminski, Robert Dollak, Paul Farrell, Patrick Caron, Kevin Boughan, Matt Macunas, Jennifer Reilly : Efforts on the Clean and Efficient Transportation Team

For more information on GreenerGov CT, visit portal.ct.gov/greenergov.