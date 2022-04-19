Minister for Finance Mikael Damberg and Minister for International Development Cooperation Matilda Ernkrans to attend World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington DC

SWEDEN, April 19 - On 20–23 April, Minister for Finance Mikael Damberg and Minister for International Development Cooperation Matilda Ernkrans will attend the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) and the World Bank Group’s Spring Meetings in Washington DC. The Spring Meetings will focus on the economic impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and what the rest of the world should do to support Ukraine and address the impact.

The IMF and World Bank play key roles in supporting their member countries in managing these crises and challenges. Mr Damberg and Ms Ernkrans will take part in discussions with representatives of the institutions, where they will emphasise the importance of strong multilateral cooperation to support Ukraine and the countries that have been affected by the economic impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Mr Damberg will also take part in a roundtable discussion on Ukraine’s financing requirements together with President of the World Bank David Malpass and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

– Russia’s invasion has led to great human suffering for the Ukrainian people, and the country’s economy has been hit hard. Strong international cooperation is more important than ever to stop the Russian aggression and support Ukraine, says Mr Damberg.

At the Spring Meetings, they will also discuss the continued response to the pandemic and the need to address long-term challenges such as climate change and the growing gaps within and between countries.

– We need to do our utmost to build a more resilient future and address the many global humanitarian crises – the spread of COVID-19, climate change and support to Ukraine. Sweden will focus on helping to alleviate these crises and do its best to build a more resilient future, both in Sweden and the rest of the world, says Ms Ernkrans.

Additionally, Ms Ernkrans will meet with Linda Etim and Curtis Reid, advisers to President Biden, during a visit to the White House. She will also speak at a high-level seminar on efforts for sustainable food systems.