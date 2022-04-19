Analgesics Market Research Report 2022-2027, Industry Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast | CAGR of 4.5%
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Analgesics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global analgesics market reached a value of US$ 49.02 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 64.59 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2022-2027. Analgesics, or painkillers, are drugs that are generally prescribed to relieve pain. They are of three types: non-opioids, opioids, and compound analgesics. Commonly having no side effects, they are used for treating pain resulting from surgeries, inflammation, phantom aches, neuropathic conditions, and cancer treatments. Some of the commonly available analgesics are paracetamol, morphine and oxycodone.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Analgesics Market Trends:
The global analgesics market is primarily driven by the rising incidences of chronic disorders, including arthritis, heart disease and cancer. Coupled with the growing geriatric population across the globe, there has been a considerable rise in the sales of analgesics. In line with this, the availability of well-established healthcare facilities and easy home deliveries by e-commerce platforms are also providing an impetus to the market growth. Apart from this, continual product innovations, the manufacturing of safer opioids with improved side effects, and continual research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Global Analgesics Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed with some of the key players being:
• Bayer AG
• Novartis AG
• GlaxoSmithKline PLC
• Pfizer Inc
• Johnson & Johnson
• Reckitt Benckiser (RB)
• Endo Pharmaceuticals
• Bristol-Myers Squibb
• Eli Lilly and Company
• Sanofi.
Breakup by Type:
• Prescription
• Over the counter (OTC)
Breakup by Drug Class:
• Opioids
• NSAID
• Others
Breakup by Route of Administration:
• Oral
• Parenteral
• Topical
• Transdermal
• Rectal
Breakup by Pain Type:
• Musculoskeletal
• Surgical and Trauma
• Cancer
• Neuropathic
• Migraine
• Obstetrical
• Fibromyalgia
• Pain due to Burns
• Dental/Facial
• Pediatric
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Internal
• External
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Middle East and Africa
• Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
