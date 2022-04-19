For Immediate Release:

April 19, 2022

Auditor Faber Declares Carroll County Agricultural Society “Unauditable”

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office last week sent a letter to the Carroll County Agricultural Society declaring the society “unauditable” for the period December 1, 2018 through November 30, 2020 due to inadequate records to complete an audit.

This declaration comes after the following information was unable to be obtained:

• Accurate Financial Statements filed in the Hinkle System for fiscal years 2019 and 2020. The financial statements filed are not mathematically accurate. The 2019 financial statements did not foot with a difference of $38,442, and the 2020 financial statements did not foot with a difference of $25,753. The beginning and ending balances were plugged to agree to the prior year balances and bank reconciliations. Also the financial statement format is different between fiscal years 2019 and 2020.

• Reconciling debits (checks) dating back to 7/27/2017, and reconciling credits (deposits) dating back to 11/21/2017 are included on the reconciliation as of the most recent available reconciliation, January 2022. Reconciliations also do not agree to the Financial Statements filed in the Hinkle System when the financial statements are properly footed as noted in the bullet point above.

• Lack of receipt documentation to support receipt amounts during 2019 and 2020. Per our meeting on March 22, 2022, we were informed the Secretary is in possession of these.

Within 90 days from receiving the letter, the society must revise their financial records and provide the data necessary to complete the audit. Failure to bring the accounts, records and reports into an auditable condition within ninety days may result in legal action. This action may result in the Attorney General issuing a subpoena for the Treasurer and Board President to appear in the Auditor’s office to explain their failure to provide their financial records. Also, the Attorney General may file suit to compel these officials to prepare and/or produce the necessary information to complete the audit.

Should officials need assistance in correcting any deficiencies, they may contact the Auditor of State’s Local Government Services (LGS) Department. LGS is a team of financial managers, dedicated to bringing expert financial services to Ohio’s local governments. However, the Auditor’s office will not consider the society’s failure to act in a timely manner or their inability to meet our schedule as a mitigating factor to extend the 90 day period.

