Livingston Collegiate Academy (LCA) Awarded $100,000 from NFL Foundation Grassroots Program to Enhance Campus Fields

NEW ORLEANS - Livingston Collegiate Academy (LCA) in New Orleans East has received a generous $100,000 donation from the NFL Foundation Grassroots Program. Combined with equal matching funds from LCA, the capital investment will begin to transform a campus field into a quality grass facility for practice and competition.

The grant from the Saints, the NFL Foundation, and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) is part of $6 million in field refurbishment awards allocated this year.

Principal Akeem Langham, himself a founding coach of the school’s football program and former college athlete, shared his gratitude: "We teach our students and athletes to lift each other up, always. This grant is a powerful example of local and national partners doing just that for our school community. We’re one step closer to our vision today because of this investment.”

Athletic Director Yusuf Young added: “Our athletes deserve the best, and this is a step towards making that a reality. Thank you to the New Orleans Saints, the NFL, and LISC for the support.”

LISC identifies local, nonprofit, community-based agencies that have an interest in building or refurbishing football fields in schools and neighborhood parks. Through the Grassroots program, local agencies are provided with the necessary financing and technical assistance to improve the quality and safety of fields in their communities.

Livingston Collegiate will oversee the renovation, maintenance, and programming of the field, alongside the property owner, NOLA Public Schools. Initial plans call for the development of a site master plan, drainage improvements, and installation of a grass practice field.

About Livingston Collegiate Academy

Livingston Collegiate Academy (LCA) empowers all students to graduate from college and lead the world. A nonprofit public charter school serving approximately 600 students in Grades 9-12, LCA is proudly located in New Orleans East at 7301 Dwyer Road. The Wolves compete in 3A in a wide range of Louisiana High School Athletics Association (LHSAA) athletics for boys and girls.

To enroll, use the NOLA PS Common Application (www.enrollnolaps.com). For more information, visit lca.collegiateacademies.org at hello@livingstoncollegiate.org or call their front office at 504.503.0004. Follow them on Instagram (@livingstoncollegiate).

About the NFL Foundation

The National Football League Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football – from players at all levels to communities across the country. The NFL Foundation and its members, the 32 NFL clubs, support the health, safety, and wellness of athletes, youth football, and the communities that support the game. For more information on the NFL Foundation, visit: www.NFLFoundation.org

About LISC





LISC is one of the country's largest community development organizations, helping forge vibrant, resilient communities across America. They work with residents and partners to close systemic gaps in health, wealth, and opportunity and advance racial equity so that people and local economies can thrive. Since their founding, LISC has invested $24 billion to create more than 436,320 affordable homes and apartments, and develop 74.4 million square feet of retail, community, and educational space. For more, visit www.lisc.org.

